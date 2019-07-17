A patent from Sony has leaked online regarding PlayStation’s next-gen console and a potential new iteration of the PSVR headset. It allegedly goes into detail about some of the ways that the supposed next version will function, including it being cable-free and possibly having eye-tracking.

Inverse previously reported on several patents which were filed by Sony that stated that the alleged new headset will be wireless this time around (so players won’t need to worry about that pesky cord getting in the way while playing), have a battery life of around five hours, cost $250, and support eye-tracking technology. Some of the specs for the headset state that the screen will have 2,560-by-1,440 resolution, a 120-hz refresh rate, and a 220 degree field-of-view as well.

The latest patent, which was published on July 11, 2019, stated that the PlayStation 5’s alleged VR headset will be able to detect the angle of a user’s head using various sensors built right into the headset. Another new feature detailed in the patent is Foveated Rendering. Essentially, this increases the fidelity of the graphics a player is looking directly at, while drastically lowering the resolution of what they are not looking at, using eye tracking. This could allow the headset to run at a more consistent frame rate, providing a more enjoyable experience to the user when playing for both short sessions and extended periods of time.

It’s worth noting that we previously covered some information released by Mark Cerny, the PlayStation 4’s architect, He said that PlayStation fans wouldn’t need to worry about spending more money on a new PSVR headset once the PS5 arrives, since the current model will be compatible with Sony’s next-gen console. Also, keep in mind that just because something receives a patent does not mean that it will necessarily see the light of day.

[Source: Inverse]