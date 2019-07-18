Los Santos is about to get a huge new attraction in the coming days. Rockstar has announced that the Diamond Casino & Resort will officially be opening its doors on July 23, 2019. The new complex will give Grand Theft Auto Online players a whole bunch of new actives to spend their time (and money) on.

The headliner of this new complex is, unsurprisingly, the world-class casino. There will be a variety of distractions for players once they enter the building. They can get their hands on some chips and play one of the three games available on the casino floor. Chips can be spent on Three Card Poker, Blackjack, and Roulette. However, there will also be slot machines if those games aren’t your speed. Additionally, there will be a lounge known as Inside Track for those who would rather passively watch.

Just like any good casino, there will also be plenty of opportunity to score prizes right in the lobby, as well. Spin the Lucky Wheel presents you the opportunity to win the three Cs: chips, cash and clothing. It’ll also give you a chance to win a brand new car, which will be displayed proudly in the lobby. A new car will be offered every week, opening a number of chances to get a new ride.

There’s also a resort in the Diamond Casino & Resort. If you become a VIP member, you’ll gain access to the Master Penthouse. Sitting at the very top of the resort, it is next to the luxurious Rooftop Terrace, with beautiful views and an infinity pool to match. However, being a VIP member comes with some responsibilities. You’ll become a member of the Diamond family, meaning you’ll have to ensure the family business stays viable. This is played out through a series of co-op missions, introducing a brand-new story thread that will ultimately reward you with a new vehicle. Twitch Prime members can link their Social Club accounts by July 19th to get free use of the Master Penthouse.

Will you be trying your luck in the casino? Let us know!

[Source: Rockstar Games]