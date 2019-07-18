Mat Piscatella of the NPD group revealed that, as of May 2019, Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best-selling superhero game of all time in the United States. It even surpassed Batman: Arkham City. What’s particularly interesting about this is the fact that Spider-Man is only available on one platform: the PS4. This is not the case for any other game on the top 10 best-selling superhero games list.

Below are the top ten best-selling superhero games of all time in the United States:

Marvel’s Spider-Man Batman: Arkham City Batman: Arkham Knight LEGO Batman LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man: The Movie Spider-Man: The Movie 2 Injustice: Gods Among Us Batman: Arkham Asylum Injustice 2

Piscatella decided to reveal this data to celebrate the San Diego Comic Con, which will run until July 21st. The convention will be home to various video game related events. For example, there will be a Marvel Games panel.

Considering how well Marvel’s Spider-Man performed critically, it makes sense for it to have cracked the top ten best-selling superhero games list. However, it is a feat to reach the top of the list, surpassing the beloved Batman: Arkham City.

Even when the game released back in September 2018, it began breaking records. It was the best-selling game during that month and earned the highest launch month dollar sales for any exclusive in PlayStation history. Physical versions of it even ended up selling out on Amazon during its launch month.

Needless to say, Insomniac Games struck gold with Marvel’s Spider-Man. This has hopefully motivated its developer to start working on a sequel, possibly for the next generation PlayStation rumored to release in fall 2020.

Does it surprise you that Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best-selling superhero game of all time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Source: NPD via Dualshockers]