Star Wars Battlefront 2 Endor Luke Skywalker Teased by EA

The Star Wars Battlefront II community has been requesting new skins for the game’s Heroes and Villains for quite some time. If a recent tease from an official EA Twitter account is to be believed, Luke Skywalker’s Endor appearance from Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, may be making its way into the game at some point in the future.

This information comes from a thread on Twitter, in which a user by the name of @GrandPorg compiled a list of skins that they would want to see added into Star Wars Battlefront II. The user’s number four pick on the list was none other than the Endor skin for Luke Skywalker. Here’s where things get interesting. A user by the name of @FinFett, who is one of the moderators on Reddit’s r/StarWarsBattlefront subreddit, replied with a comment saying: “Endor Luke is a rare one, but I’d love to see that too. Would be a nice way to finish the collection!”

The official EA Help Twitter account then replied to this comment, possibly teasing that Endor Luke is perhaps on the way:

Endor Luke would be cool, hopefully one day it might happen. Impossible to see the future is. -Marty — EA Help (@EAHelp) July 17, 2019

When it was announced that the content coming to Star Wars Battlefront II in July would be community challenges, which would allow players to earn new voice lines and victory poses for some of the game’s characters, some fans of the game stated that they were disappointed that the content wasn’t something more meaningful, like skins. Many people in the community have been asking for more skins since the game launched. Luke Skywalker only has two skins right now, while Princess Leia has five and Han Solo has six. This tease may offer some insight into what the team at DICE has planned, but until anything is official, take this with a grain of salt!

Would you like to see Luke Skywalker’s Endor appearance added into the game? Are there any other skins that you would absolutely love to see come to Star Wars Battlefront II? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Twitter]