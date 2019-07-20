Blizzard Entertainment has gone through some significant personnel changes over the past year or so, not the least of which saw the company lose its co-founder, Michael Morhaime. Now, co-founder Frank Pearce has announced his departure after more than 28 years of service.

In a letter to fans, Pearce expressed his desire to hand the reigns over to a younger generation of leaders. While he hasn’t announced his future plans yet, Pearce intends to spend more time outdoors, learn to play an instrument, and focus on aspects of his life that he feels he may have neglected during his career.

An excerpt from the letter reads:

My time at Blizzard encompasses the entirety of both my professional career and my adult life. I have countless fond memories. Working with the best developers in the world on the best franchises in the world definitively stands out. Even more prominent are my memories of our first BlizzCon where I realized the special importance of the people and communities that had become part of the experience for our players. Words cannot express the gratitude I feel to have been involved with Blizzard, our games, our employees, and most importantly our community. Before Blizzard I struggled to find a place in which I felt I belonged. Now I know I will always have a place, as will many other people. Thank you to all of you for providing me the sense of inclusion I require as a person.

Blizzard Entertainment was founded in 1991 by Allen Adham, Pearce, and Morhaime. Adham returned to the studio in 2016 – 12 years after his initial departure – and currently serves as Senior Vice President.

