The Entertainment Software Rating Board has released its rating for Gearbox Software’s Borderlands 3, and as expected, the upcoming title has been added to the Mature (17+) category. However, a summary of the rating reveals some dialogue and visuals that are worth sharing.

Examples of “sexual” content in the game includes the following lines:

Looks like someone won’t be getting a pre-coital foot rub I wasn’t always the smokin’ hot six-stroke sex engine I am today I’m talkin’ sex stuff! Two rounds if I’ve got the juice

Make of these what you will!

Examples of violence in the game include: weapons causing enemies to explode into sprays of blood and body parts, severed heads on spikes, a human corpse on a spit fire, a grinder chucking out body parts and blood, and (the best one yet) a birthday cake decorated with severed fingers!

The summary further reads:

This is a first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a Vault Hunter engaging in combat missions while traversing through planets on foot and in vehicles. Players explore new planets, interact with characters, and accept missions to kill specific enemies or obtain objects/information. Players use pistols, machine guns, shotguns, grenade launchers, and explosives to kill enemies in frenetic combat. Battles are highlighted by realistic gunfire, cries of pain, and frequent blood-splatter effects.

Rest assured that in line with the series, there will be plenty of gore and violence in Borderlands 3.

Borderlands 3 will release on September 13, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC followed by Google Stadia. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

[Source: ESRB via Reddit]

