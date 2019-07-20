Wolfenstein spin-off, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, is less than a week away from release and developer MachineGames is nervously awaiting its reviews. While this feeling is quite normal among developers, MachineGames has its own reason: it has tried several new things in Youngblood that it has never done before.

Speaking to Video Games Chronicle, executive producer Jerk Gustafsson admitted that while he’s excited to see how the game is received, the wait is “a bit scary” as well.

I feel good about it. It’s a bit scary as well, to be honest, since we are doing so many new things with this game compared to what we have done previously. There are a lot of things in this game that we haven’t done before, such as co-op, the non-linearity of it and the level progression of players. I’m really happy with co-op because it’s great fun to play with a friend.

However, Gustafsson doesn’t have any regrets because he believes that it was time for MachineGames to explore something new.

Because it’s what the title refers to: a new generation. The co-op adds something new and fresh for us, but of course that also comes with some challenges because we didn’t really have that experience. But I feel that we needed to take that step. Co-op has forced us to think in a non-linear way, not just in terms of gameplay but story as well.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will release on Friday, July 26th for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. A Google Stadia release will follow later this year.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]