Hideo Kojima took the stage at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to unveil the cover art gracing Death Stranding‘s standard edition box and its steelbook, which is included in the special and collector’s editions.

Without further ado, here’s what the standard edition box looks like:

And here’s our first look at the steelbook:

Don’t forget that you can preorder any of Death Stranding‘s editions now. Here’s what’s included in each:

Special Edition ($69.99)

Custom Steelbook (including game disc)

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Video

In-Game Item: Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (unlocked via story progression)

Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)

Full game download

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Video

10 PSN Character Avatars

In-Game Items: Gold Power Skeleton Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses Gold Armor Plate (LVL. 2) Gold All-Terrain Skeleton



Collector’s Edition ($199)

BRIDGES Cargo Case

Full-Sized BB Pod

Custom Steelbook (including game disc)

Nendoroid More Ludens Mini Figure

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)

Music Album Digital Download

Behind the Scenes Making Of Video

10 PSN Character Avatars

In-Game Items: Gold Power Skeleton Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses Gold Armor Plate (LVL. 2) Gold All-Terrain Skeleton



Preorder bonus content includes the following in-game items:

Death Stranding PSN Avatar (Nendoroid Ludens)

Gold “Sam” Sunglasses

Gold Hat

Gold Armor Plate

Gold Speed Skeleton

You can preorder on Amazon now.

Death Stranding will release on November 8, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

