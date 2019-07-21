Hideo Kojima took the stage at the San Diego Comic-Con this weekend to unveil the cover art gracing Death Stranding‘s standard edition box and its steelbook, which is included in the special and collector’s editions.
Without further ado, here’s what the standard edition box looks like:
And here’s our first look at the steelbook:
Don’t forget that you can preorder any of Death Stranding‘s editions now. Here’s what’s included in each:
Special Edition ($69.99)
- Custom Steelbook (including game disc)
- Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
- Music Album Digital Download
- Behind the Scenes Making Of Video
- In-Game Item: Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses (unlocked via story progression)
Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)
- Full game download
- Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
- Music Album Digital Download
- Behind the Scenes Making Of Video
- 10 PSN Character Avatars
- In-Game Items:
- Gold Power Skeleton
- Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses
- Gold Armor Plate (LVL. 2)
- Gold All-Terrain Skeleton
Collector’s Edition ($199)
- BRIDGES Cargo Case
- Full-Sized BB Pod
- Custom Steelbook (including game disc)
- Nendoroid More Ludens Mini Figure
- Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music from the World of Death Stranding)
- Music Album Digital Download
- Behind the Scenes Making Of Video
- 10 PSN Character Avatars
- In-Game Items:
- Gold Power Skeleton
- Gold “Ludens Mask” Sunglasses
- Gold Armor Plate (LVL. 2)
- Gold All-Terrain Skeleton
Preorder bonus content includes the following in-game items:
- Death Stranding PSN Avatar (Nendoroid Ludens)
- Gold “Sam” Sunglasses
- Gold Hat
- Gold Armor Plate
- Gold Speed Skeleton
You can preorder on Amazon now.
Death Stranding will release on November 8, 2019 exclusively for the PlayStation 4.
This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.