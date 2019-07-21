Avalanche Studios has announced that its next Just Cause 4 update will arrive in August and will adjust the day/night cycle to make night time last longer in Solís. This change comes in response to fan requests and will be accompanied by a feature that allows players to change the time of day quickly.

All you have to do is sit down on Avalanche Studios’ deck chairs that can be found scattered across Solís. Once you sit down, you’ll be joined by wild animals as you watch time go by.

In addition to the above, Avalanche unveiled the upcoming challenge as well as the Black Market vehicle pack. Get the official details below.

Challenges New challenges will unlock each month, with exclusive Wingsuit and Parachute skins as prizes! Chaos Chase is the next challenge, coming soon. We will be releasing new challenges every month until mid-2020. Depending on how much destruction you’ve been causing, you might even find that you’ve completed the requirements of the Chaos challenge immediately as it becomes available! Once a challenge is available you can find them marked on your map, or find information in the brand new Challenge page in the main menu. Black Market – Soaring Speed Vehicle Pack ncluded in this vehicle pack is the agile Flying Car and the effortlessly stylish Hot Rod! This pack will be available for purchase to all Just Cause players August 25th. Keep an eye out for the first gameplay of these two vehicles in-action on our social channels.

Just Cause 4 will be getting more Black Market vehicle packs in coming months. Expect new DLC and Aerial Acrobatics challenge in August as well.

Further details will be announced in due course so stay tuned.

For more on Just Cause 4, check out our hub.

[Source: Square Enix]