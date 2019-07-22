Next month on August 22nd, all Mortal Kombat 11 players will have the chance to download a new Sub-Zero skin free of charge. The new design for Sub-Zero will depict DJ Dimitri Vegas in the role of the classic Mortal Kombat fighter, Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios have announced.

See the promotional image below for a glimpse at the “Dimitri Vegas as Sub-Zero” skin:

Dimitri Vegas recently worked with the team at NetherRealm Studios to create marketing material for Mortal Kombat 11. In partnering with the studio, the DJ produced the original track “You’re Next” for the title’s gameplay reveal trailer in January. Vegas also remixed the iconic 1995 Mortal Kombat theme music, which originally featured in the MK11 launch trailer.

This isn’t the only new content on the horizon. DLC characters featured in the Kombat Pack should launch in due time. Six fighters in total feature in the pack. They include: Shang Tsung, Sindel, Spawn, Nightwolf, and two guest characters. Shang Tsung has been available to download for a while, but the other four characters lack official launch dates.

While NetherRealm has shown off glimpses of both Sindel and Nightwolf, Spawn’s appearance in the title has only received a few teases from the character’s creator. The Kombat Pack’s guest stars remain under wraps. However, speculation suggests Ash from The Evil Dead and DC’s Joker could serve as the two surprise characters.

The most recent title in the long-running franchise hit store shelves this past April. Its meteoric success quickly became evident in sales records. For instance, MK11 had the best digital launch in franchise history. And, though for a brief period of time, it even became the US’ best-selling title for 2019. The Division 2 has since claimed this crown, however.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Warner Bros. via Bleeding Cool]

