Todd McFarlane Wants to Make Mortal Kombat Fatality Figures

After teasing a deal with Warner Bros. for Mortal Kombat toys and previewing them earlier in 2019, McFarlane Toys finally unveiled the finished figures at San Diego Comic Con 2019. So far, the Mortal Kombat 11 figurines only include Scorpion and Sub-Zero. Whether or not other fighters will later be added to the line remains unknown. Yet, McFarlane Toys Founder and CEO Todd McFarlane recently teased what could come next, if everything works in his favor. What does everyone think about the company potentially producing Fatality figures? It seems the comic creator has his heart set on making such a project come to fruition.

During an interview with IGN at SDCC, McFarlane said he’s received questions about “Fatality toys,” which would capture the franchise’s violent frozen moments. It seems like this would be tricky to get right, but McFarlane explained that such a feature could come as an accessory to character figures. For instance, instead of a character’s accessories featuring an extra sword, they’d have interchangeable parts showing them with a split head and blood pouring out. “You could buy one, get the other one and the guy could be coming down and doing a Fatality kill,” he told IGN.

If these ever are made, there’s a long road ahead. According to McFarlane, the first step in pitching such a bold project is to secure the trust of the toy manufacturer’s “partners,” which in this case includes Warner Bros. and NetherRealm Studios. After securing said trust, the plan is to keep asking about the production of Fatality toys, badgering the companies like a “little eight-year-old boy,” until someone gives the go-ahead. Is this a sound plan? We’ll know for sure eventually.

In the meantime, fans will have the chance to purchase the Scorpion and Sub-Zero figures this October. At the time of writing, a price point has not been detailed.

Check out the video below to see IGN’s interview with McFarlane:

