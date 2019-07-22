Spawn’s imminent arrival in the Mortal Kombat universe has been a long time coming. Thankfully, the wait is nearly over, as the character is set to debut for Mortal Kombat 11‘s Kombat Pack as a DLC fighter. For now, fans remain in the dark about the Hellspawn’s appearance and playstyle. One person has seen it all, however–Spawn’s creator, Todd McFarlane. According to the comic legend, NetherRealm has “a lot of cool stuff” in store for the character.

In a brief interview with IGN on the topic at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, McFarlane explained how he ultimately greenlit the deal with NetherRealm. Apparently, he only had one key request. It needed to be “cool” from a “Mortal Kombat fan’s point of view, not a Spawn point of view.” McFarlane wanted MK players unfamiliar with Spawn to pick up the character, and later express that he’s become their favorite Mortal Kombat combatant. This seems a lofty goal. However, McFarlane’s enthusiasm about what NetherRealm has shown him indicates the team may be getting it right.

The Spawn creator also noted the team at NetherRealm shared everything with him throughout the character’s MK11 development. This includes Spawn’s overrall design, gameplay, and how he interacts with other fighters in the title. Thus far, McFarlane seems very impressed, telling IGN there are a “bunch of Spawn geeks” at NetherRealm, who included references to the comics even McFarlane himself doesn’t remember.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t go into much detail, since the studio has yet to show anything off. Yet, McFarlane did end the interview with one final tease. “There’s gonna be a lot more red than just his cape.”

To watch the interview in full, check it out in the video linked below.

McFarlane has another Mortal Kombat-related deal going. The comic creator’s toy manufacturer, McFarlane Toy,s gave the public its first look at MK11 figures for Scorpion and Sub-Zero during SDCC. These figurines still lack pricing details, but they are expected to launch on an unspecified date in October 2019.

[Source: IGN]