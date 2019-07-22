Want to see how the Doom Slayer’s get-up translates to the world of Wolfenstein? No need to imagine it any longer. A free DOOM-inspired “To Hell and Back Skin Pack” will come to Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The best part is that the pack will be available free of charge. There does exist one catch, however. Those who want to download the exclusive DOOM skin pack must join the Slayers Club, a fan club that costs nothing to participate in.

This news comes courtesy of a post to the official Wolfenstein Twitter account. The post features an image that depicts everything featured in the exclusive pack, which includes the DOOM power suit/helmet skin and three weapon skins. See the tweet linked below:

To join the club, all anyone needs to do is sign up for a free account on the Slayers Club website. After joining, participation is key. Fan club members can be active by reading articles, taking part in polls, watching livestreams, and so on. Being active offers exclusive rewards, unique benefits, and more. Evidently, the skin pack for Wolfenstein: Youngblood serves as one of the grander examples of such rewards.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One later this week on July 26th. Unlike previous entries in the rebooted series, BJ Blazkowicz won’t be at the helm. Rather, his twin daughters will take over in his stead, while on a mission to rescue their father from Nazi-occupied Paris in the 1980s.

DOOM fans don’t have too much longer to wait for another adventure, either. DOOM Eternal will launch later in the year on November 22nd for the PS4, Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Wolfenstein on Twitter, Bethesda]