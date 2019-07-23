The development team at WB Games Montréal hasn’t released a project since the Batgirl: A Matter of Family DLC for Batman: Arkham Knight. 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins was as the studio’s first and last game. Of course, WB Games Montréal has been hard at work since then. For a time, Suicide Squad game rumors were common, until the title was reportedly canceled. So what might the developer have up its sleeve now? According to one of the studio’s game designers, another DC Comics-property is definitely in production.

Osama Dorias, a game designer at the Montréal studio, made note of this when responding to a Twitter thread about work-in-progress projects from creators. While Dorias could not answer say anything about its genre and inspirations, he did confirm the theme of the project he’s “currently working on.” That theme is a “DC Franchise.”

See the Twitter post in question featured below:

Similar to Batman: Arkham creator Rocksteady, WB Games Montréal has been silent for quite some time. Both of the WB-owned studios skipped E3 this year to the dismay of fans who’ve long awaited even a morsel of news. Following the supposed cancellation of a Suicide Squad title, WB Games Montréal was said to have a Batman game starring Bruce’s son, Damian, in production.

The Damian rumor has since diminished, evolving into speculation suggesting the Court of Owls may rest at the heart of whatever the team is working on. Whether or not this alleged Court of Owls title exists in the same universe as the Arkham series remains to be seen. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine, though, even after the events of Arkham Knight.

[Source: Osama Dorias on Twitter via Wccftech]