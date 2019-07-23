Borderlands 3 Loot Gifting Will Allow Players to Toy with Each Other

It turns out people can have a sense of humor about helping others in Borderlands 3. Specifically, your gifts can become gag gifts, changing the whole dynamic of a group. , specifically the ways in which players can gift each other items and how that can affect the team dynamic when traversing a world, taking out groups of enemies, and searching for loot.

According Borderlands 3 Senior Producer Anthony Nicholson, players will be able to gift any type of loot to other players, including loot that has a negative effect on it. This means people will be able to find some interesting ways to toy with each other once the game launches on September 13, 2019.

Nicholson said:

You can send whatever. That goes with grenades, different shields and things like that, too. So if there is one with some type of debuff on it, or some type of dynamic change that can happen if you do a thing, stick it in there and maybe it will get past them like, “Oh, hey! There’s a lot of health on this.” Then it explodes on them.

Of course, that is only one way that a player can choose to use the gifting feature. More conventional methods would include sharing a particular grenade that would better pair with a friend’s set of abilities or gifting a sniper rifle to your friend who is a better shot than the rest of your group. The options will be limitless with this system, and it’ll be up to you to decide how you use it to your advantage.

Gifting options aren’t the only way Borderlands 3 can customize the experience. It will feature an extensive list of accessibility options, including the ability to fully remap the game’s controls, should you feel a particular control scheme would work better for you. The game will allow players to turn off auto-aim, auto-mantling, and headbob. It will also have a suite of options for players who suffer from color blindness, as well as “extensive closed captioning options.”

[Source: GamingBolt]