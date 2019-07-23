Klei Entertaiment’s multiplayer survival game Don’t Starve Together will be getting a brand new character this week. The new character, named Warly, will be available for free for all Don’t Starve Together players on July 25, 2019. The update will also add in new Crock Pot recipes and some new vegetables too, which are available to all characters.

Warly will be able to cook various exclusive meals. These meals can only be made using his Portable Crock Pot, which will cook food 25% faster than other cooking methods in-game. He also has a couple of other crafting capabilities thanks to his Portable Grinding Mill, which will allow him to grind up ingredients to make spices to season his food. The Portable Seasoning Station allows him to combine those seasonings with prepared meals to add bonuses to the food he cooks.

Warly also has increased maximum hunger, but at a cost. He can only eat food prepared in a Crock Pot, his hunger will decrease 20% faster than other characters, and he will get tired of eating the same thing over and over again. Warly will remember what he ate over the last two days, so players will need to switch things up to satisfy his picky appetite. You know what they say, variety is the spice of life!

Read the full list of details on Warly and the Crock Pot below:

Warly can craft a Portable Crock Pot, Portable Grinding Mill, and Portable Seasoning Station, usable only by him.

The Portable Crock Pot cooks 25% faster and includes new exclusive dishes with unique bonuses and effects.

The Portable Grinding Mill can be used to craft a variety of seasoning powders.

The Portable Seasoning Station combines a prepared dish with seasoning powder to add bonus effects to the food.

Warly has an increased max hunger of 250, but it decreases 20% faster than other characters.

Warly can only eat prepared dishes from a Crock Pot.

Warly remembers the dishes he ate for up to two days and will enjoy them less every time they are repeated.

Added new vegetables, available to all characters: Toma Root, Potato, Asparagus, Pepper, Onion, and Garlic.

Added several new Crock Pot recipes, available to all characters.

This update will also make the Warly Deluxe Wardrobe available which will cost players $7.99 and will include three new outfits for Warly to wear: the Roseate, Victorian, and Trawler skin sets! A recent Don’t Starve Together update gave Willow “The Firestarter” some new tricks as well, so if it’s been a while since you last played, it’s the perfect time to jump back in.

Will you be using Warly to cook up some fancy meals for your friends in Don’t Starve Together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Klei Entertainment]