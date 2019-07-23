Ghost Recon: Breakpoint will have a second technical test this weekend. Ubisoft will launch the test on Friday, July 26th, and it’s set to end the following Monday on July 29th. Like the last technical test, which was held at the end of May, the test will run across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. As evidenced by the name, this test will be conducted in an effort to monitor online function in Breakpoint.

Those who participate will be randomly selected by Ubisoft and sworn to secrecy by a non-disclosure agreement. The content of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint won’t be of any concern as far as this particular testing phase is concerned. Rather, those who participate in the technical test will solely be in place to help the development team polish Breakpoint’s online functionality, connection capabilities, etc. As such, none of the testers who are brought in to participate should expect the title to be at its best graphically, as it remains in active development.

Again, the pool of testers will be small and chosen at random. However, Ghost Recon fans interested in getting their hands on the game before launch will have the opportunity soon enough. A beta is scheduled to go live on September 5th, with an end date set for September 8th. Players who preorder the latest entry in the Tom Clancy series are to receive automatic access. Everyone else can sign up for a chance to join the beta by visiting the game’s official website. Of course, signing up for the Breakpoint beta does not guarantee anyone access.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is slated to launch this fall on October 4th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Preorders for the game and its three special editions have already gone live online and at retailers.

[Source: VG247]