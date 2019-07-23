Grand Theft Auto V’s new update dropped today, adding the Diamond Casino and Resort into Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games has released the patch notes for Grand Theft Auto V update 1.47, giving players a look at what has been changed. The new patch aims to fix a ton of in-game bugs and adds in several new vehicles for players to purchase. The update also brings changes to the game’s “Passive” and “Go Ghosted” modes to smooth out the experience for players who have been having issues with constant griefing, and more.

For starters—aside from the massive new Diamond Casino and Resort—the new patch added in seven new vehicles, giving players something else to spend their hard earned money on, besides gambling at the new casino, of course!

Truffade Thrax

Obey 8F Drafter

Weeny Issi Sport

Vapid Caracara 4×4

Annis S80RR

Enus Paragon R

Enus Paragon R (Armoured) – Available on completion of Casino Story Missions in GTA Online

The headliner of the update is new Diamond Casino and Resort, which allows payers to purchase a new penthouse with plenty of perks for those who do. Casino Story Missions are included in those bonuses, so if you’ve been itching to play new story content in GTA Online, you just need to become a high roller. There are also new collectibles scattered around the world of GTA Online in the form of playing cards.

Some of the more notable bug fixes with this update include a fix to an issue that would cause players to die when delivering supplies to their warehouse, a fix to a bug that would cause players to lose ammunition and weapons after completing an Arena War job, a fix to a glitch that would cause the “Saved Outfits” option not to appear when in the Wardrobe, a fix to an issue that would cause items to appear as blank when in the Wardrobe, and much more. It’s a pretty hefty update.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

Grand Theft Auto V Update 1.47 – GTA Online Patch Notes

New Content – PS4, Xbox One, and PC Only

The Diamond Casino & Resort has been added to GTA Online. The Diamond Casino & Resort is a shared location for players to enjoy together. The Casino offers a wide range of activities and provides multiple Guest Services for players to use.

The Casino Penthouse has been added to GTA Online. Players can purchase a Casino Penthouse from The Diamond Casino & Resort website and can be customized with a choice of optional extras such as a media room, a spa, a private dealer, garage space and much more. The Penthouse also provides owners with a VIP membership that gives access features including with new Casino Story Missions, Freemode Missions and two new arcade games.

Hidden Playing Card Collectibles have been added to GTA Online. Players can find these Hidden Playing Card Collectibles scattered around Los Santos and collect them for a reward. Collectibles progress can be tracked by using the new ‘Collectibles’ option in Interaction Menu.

Seven new vehicles have been added to GTA Online:



Over 400+ items of clothing and artwork for the Penthouse will be made for sale for Male and Female characters in the Casino Store that rotates items weekly

New Races have been added to GTA Online

One new Series has been added to GTA Online: Race Series



Six new player actions have been added to GTA Online: Cut Throat Cry Baby Stinker Shadow Boxing Karate Chops The Woogie

New Daily Objectives have been added to GTA Online

Eleven new Awards have been added to GTA Online

New Features & Updates – PS4, Xbox One, and PC Only

Updates have been made to the ‘Passive Mode’ option in GTA Online: Passive Mode can now no longer be active when using a weaponized vehicle A Passive Mode cooldown of 2 minutes is now in place for players who have just killed another player Players now must wait 5 minutes before they can activate Passive Mode again after disabling it Players now must wait 30 seconds before they can disable Passive Mode after activating it

Updates have been made to the ‘Go Ghosted’ option in GTA Online: The ‘Go Ghosted’ option is now available to players after 2 deaths instead of 3 The length of time players remain ghosted to each other has been increased from 2 minutes to 5 minutes The window of time for consecutive kills to count has been increased from 5 minutes to 10 minutes The ‘Go Ghosted’ option is now available if the killing player is part of an Organization or Motorcycle Club so players can: ‘Go Ghosted to GAMERTAG’ (if not in a Gang) ‘Go Ghosted to ORG NAME’ (if in an Organization) ‘Go Ghosted to MC NAME’ (if in a Motorcycle Club) Players will remain Ghosted to the members of the Gang even if they disband



Updates have been made to Daily Objectives in GTA Online: A number of PVP related Daily Objectives have been removed The first Daily Objective in the list will now be the same for all players each day The cash reward for completing the Daily, Weekly, and Monthly streaks has been increased

A new ‘Services’ option has been added to the Interaction Menu that allows players to view and change options for all large vehicle properties such as: The Terrorbyte The Avenger The Mobile Operations Center The Galaxy Super Yacht

Updates have been made to Series in GTA Online: ‘Featured Adversary Mode’ has been renamed to ‘Featured Series’ Target Assault Series has been removed Each Series type now only has one trigger on the map Several help text entries regarding existing Series have been removed Updates have been made to Series help text appearance rates

Player Elevation Indicators are now present in all Instanced Content such as Adversary Modes, Heists etc.

Time Trials now pay out $100,000 upon successful completion

The Stone Hatchet has been added to Creators

The Declassee Impaler is now purchasable on the arenawar.tv website

Arena Traps have been added to the Arena Creator

The Race type of Arena War Races are now forced into being a ‘GTA Race’

Players can now use the laptop in their Arena Workshop to see all of the Sponsorship Tier unlocks they have been awarded The Nightclub popularity gained for completing a Nightclub Management Mission has been increased from 10% to 25%

GTA Story Mode Fixes

General/ Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to access the Railgun

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to buy cinema tickets

GTA Online Fixes

Game Stability, Performance and Networking

Ongoing improvements have been made in GTA Online to fix crashes, improve the quality of matchmaking, and reduce the number of online connection issues including disconnections and split sessions.

General/ Miscellaneous – PS4, Xbox One and PC

Fixed issues related to earning/losing ammunition when dropping and picking up the Widowmaker or Unholy Hellbringer weapons

Fixed an issue that resulted in GTA Online players losing ammunition when dying with the Widowmaker or Unholy Hellbringer weapons equipped

Fixed an issue that resulted in the incorrect behaviour of the Reinforced Scoop modification on Arena contender vehicles

Fixed issues that resulted in players losing ammo and/or weapons after completing an Arena War job

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing ammo after getting killed by the Hatchet

Fixed an issue with a button conflict in the Business Battle – Targeted Data

Fixed an issue that resulted in players dying after delivering supplies to their Warehouse

Fixed an issue that resulted in thermal vision working incorrectly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players losing the yellow coloration of the stock wheels on the Nightmare/Consumer variant of Arena War vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Saved Outfits’ option to be missing while in the Wardrobe

Fixed issues that resulted in Wardrobe items appearing blank

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Hide Options > Arena War Series menu not working correctly

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being targeted in the Biker Club Work – Stand Your Ground

Fixed an issue that resulted in songs skipping when going through transform checkpoints

Fixed an issue with the turning circle of the Nagasaki Chimera tricycle

Fixed issues that resulted in players getting stuck when entering or exiting properties

Fixed issues with the Arena Wars Career and Career Unlocks

Fixed issues with model, livery and modifications on the following vehicles: Benefactor Bruiser Declasse Brutus MTL Cerberus Western Deathbike Schyster Deviant Vapid Dominator (Arena Variants) Declasse Impaler Weeny Issi (Arena Variants) Bravado Sasquatch HVY Scarab Vapid Slamvan (Arena Variants) Annis ZR380

Fixed an issue that resulted in no ambient population within Ammu-Nation

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when quitting the Adversary Mode – Hot Bomb

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being told they do not have an active hairstyle while in the Barber shop

Fixed issues that resulted in portions of some haircuts appearing as bald

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being taken to the lobby when launching a Job

Fixed an issue with pricing for the ‘Dual War Poles’ mod on the Weeny Apocalypse Issi

Fixed an issue with spike damage on the Weeny Issi Arena contender vehicles

Fixed issues that resulted in players getting stuck when joining/quitting a Job

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrect pay outs for some Arena Wars

Fixed issues that resulted in props not loading correctly in Arena War – Wreck It

Fixed an issue that resulted in the UI to be incorrect in Arena War – Wreck It

Fixed an issue that resulted in the objective falling through the map in Arena War – Flag War

Fixed an issue that resulted in the flag being returned to the spawn point instead of dropping where a player died in the Arena War – Flag War

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect blip scaling in Arena War – Flag War

Fixed an issue that resulted in players incorrectly receiving invites to Arena War – Here Come the Monsters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning under the map in Arena War – Tag Team

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not having a tablet controls in the Spectator Box during Arena War – Tag Team

Fixed lighting issues in Arena War – Bomb Ball

Fixed an issue that resulted in the incorrect player being granted the win in Arena War – Carnage

Fixed an issue that resulted in players clipping through the map during the round intro camera in Arena War – Games Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being killed instantly when progressing to the next round in Arena War – Games Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck when firing a missile in Arena War – Game Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players clipping into the ground when spawning into Arena War – Game Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in players not being given enough product to complete the Biker Sell Mission – Friends in Need

Fixed an issue that resulted in the engine drive belt animation not displaying on several Arena Contender vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in sale banners not being visible on some vehicles purchasable through the Arena War website

Fixed an issue that resulted in the vehicle jump boost not functioning on the RC Bandito under some circumstances

Fixed missing text that displayed on the eyefind.info website when searching for the Arena War website

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Tombstone functionality of the Dominator Arena War vehicles affecting players in Passive Mode

Fixed an issue that resulted in player vehicles incorrectly respawning after entering water during a RC Bandito Race

Fixed an issue that resulted in players and ambient population not reacting when driven into by an RC Bandito

Fixed an issue that resulted in the lock-on position of the Savage helicopter to be too low

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies playing incorrect animations when killed by players

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect hit detection when using the Up-n-Atomizer weapon

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect animations to be played when standing up from seats

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect animations when attempting to rappel from some helicopters

Fixed an issue that resulted in dropped player weapons showing incorrect customization to other players in the session

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect position synchronization when killing an enemy on a motorcycle

Fixed an that resulted in incorrect animation when watching another player in a session leave the water via a ramp

Fixed an issue that that resulted in the ‘Sort by Price’ option not working correctly on several vehicle websites while sales were active

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies taking cover against thin air in some locations

Fixed an issue with the Arena War website that prevented vehicle seat capacities from being shown

Fixed an issue that resulted in enemies falling through the world during ragdoll animations

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrect camera intersections while inside the Maze Bank Arena

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect functionality of the shunt boost on some Arena contender vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect vehicle mortar explosion audio on some Arena contender vehicles

Fixed an issue that resulted in missing audio and visual effects for the Nitro Boost functionality of some Arena contender vehicles when watching other players in a session

Fixed an issue that resulted in the in-game heads up display not working after accepting an invite

Fixed and issue that resulted in incorrect pricing to be displayed on the roll cage mod for the HVY Scarab

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Heist Planning Board to appear blank

Fixed an issue that resulted in player cameras becoming stuck

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to exit after using a missile in Arena Wars

Fixed issues with Epsilon Robes outfit

Fixed help text issues that occurred after purchasing the RC Bandito

Fixed issues with the pause menu option when trying to use the ‘Join Next Mode from Spectator Box’ option

Fixed issues with the visibility of some tire wall props in Arena Wars

Fixed an issue that resulted in a delay in player functionality after playing Don’t Cross the Line

Fixed an issue in that resulted in Capture Modes ending incorrectly

Fixed an issue that resulted in a delay when requesting a replacement for a destroyed Arena War vehicle

Fixed an issue with a button conflict when attempting to ‘Join Arena War’ in the Japanese version of the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after upgrading a vehicle in the Arena Workshop

Fixed an issue that resulted in a RC Bandito to incorrectly appear in the Arena Workshop

Fixed issues that resulted in the new item star icons not displaying in the Arena Workshop menu

Fixed pricing issues with some colored headlight mods

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being put into the incorrect Arena War mode during the Tutorial

Fixed an issue that caused players to incorrectly have a vehicle health bar above their car

Fixed an issue that resulted in a delay with the interior loading when spawning into the Arena

Fixed issues with the parachute bags for India and Pakistan

Fixed an issue that resulted in some country flag parachute bags incorrectly switching textures when removed after landing

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing other players’ Arena property tutorial cutscene

Fixed an issue that resulted in custom vehicle names to appear as ‘NULL’ for spectating players during Arena Wars

Fixed an issue that resulted in some Arena War light emitting clothing not being controlled by the the ‘Illuminated Clothing’ option

Fixed a button conflict that occurred in the Arena spectator box in the Japanese version of the game

Fixed an issue that resulted in Biker Business – Defend Missions repeatedly launching for some players

Fixed an issue that resulted in players’ ‘My Friends Crew’ list not populating with players correctly

Fixed issues that resulted in incorrect audio for the Terrorbyte Drone

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to fly a drone in the Terrorbyte

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being given a spectator drone instead of a missile after selecting missile in the Arena spectator box

Fixed issues with the gun tower blips in the Arena

Fixed an issue that resulted in some vehicles showing up under the wrong categories in the Pegasus menu

Fixed issues with Nightclub Business production time

Fixed an issue that resulted in money props floating after performing the Make It Rain player action

Fixed an issue that resulted in visual effect problems when completing certain player actions

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after finishing a Race

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to navigate the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack page

Fixed an issue that resulted in players seeing under the map during the loser screen of the Missile Silo Series

Fixed issues that resulted in a delay in the Nightclub interior loading in

Fixed an issue that resulted in players having the incorrect UI during an Arena cutscene

Fixed help text issues that occurred when spectating Arena War content

Fixed screen filter issues that occurred when spectating Arena War content

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Acceleration’ and ‘Braking’ stat text to be replaced with ‘Selected Mod Cost’ and ‘Total Mods Cost’ during Race vehicle selection

Fixed issues with the Leaderboard at the end of Arena War content

Fixed issues with radar height indicators while operating a missile in Arena War content

General / Miscellaneous PC Only

Fixed a crashed that occurred during the Arena War – Games Masters

Fixed an issue that resulted in incorrect keyboard prompts when using the tablets in the Arena War spectator box

Fixed button conflicts that occurred when attempting to exit the Sponsorship Tier menu

Fixed pricing issues with the Arena War vehicle ‘Jump’ upgrade

Fixed issues that caused players to get stuck when ordering a vehicle from Pegasus

Fixed UI conflicts that occurred on in-game websites when trying to enter an Organization name with Simplified Chinese or Traditional Chinese

General / Miscellaneous – PS4 Only

Fixed an issue that resulted in players getting stuck after suspending via the PlayStation home button during Don’t Cross the Line

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving incorrect error messages when accepting an invite from another player

Rockstar Creator Fixes – PS4, Xbox One and PC Only

Fixed a crash that occurred when using the Arena Creator

Fixed lighting issues that occurred when using the Arena Creator

Fixed an incorrect error message that occurred when changing the Arena variant

Fixed issues that occurred when using certain pipe props with prop snapping enabled

Fixed issues that caused the props menu to break in the Arena Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in players receiving an incorrect alert screen ‘Unable to Connect to the Rockstar Games Social Club, Please Try Again Later’ while in the Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to turn on the ‘Lock Delete’ option

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being incorrectly told to ‘Place the Finish Line Camera’

Fixed incorrect help text related to the Creator Fixture Remover

Fixed prop selecting issues that occurred with the Creator Fixture Remover

Fixed restrictions that occurred when trying to place checkpoints underwater

Fixed text issues that caused “<>” to incorrectly appear in the Creator

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being unable to scroll out of the ‘Arena Dynamic Props’ menu

UGC Content Fixes – PS4, Xbox One and PC Only

Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes when manually respawning in some UGC content

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being placed in the incorrect vehicle at the start of a UGC modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players spawning outside the Arena in various UGC modes

Fixed an issue that resulted in players being able to drop mines in UGC Standard Races

Fixed an issue that resulted in players facing the wrong way in UGC Standard Races

