Prime Day has come and gone, but Sony still wants to help you save money on some games. As announced on the PlayStation Blog, the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale goes live July 23, 2019. This sale features over 400 discounted games, with some deals up to 75% off. The Summer Sale will be active for four weeks, ending on August 20, 2019 at 8am PT.

Notable entries include Red Dead Redemption 2 for $38.99, Metro Exodus for $35.99, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $23.99, and Mortal Kombat 11 for $44.99. But the deals don’t just stop with those titles, so take a look at the list to see if anything catches your eye.

Below is the full list of PS4 games that are a part of the Summer Sale. Note that the prices listed are for PS Plus Members. All pricing is for US only and is subject to change:

A Hat in Time $14.99

A Way Out $17.99

Absolver $11.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown $35.99

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition $59.49

Aerea $3.99

Agatha Christie –the ABC Murders $5.99

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs $8.99

Apex – Founders Pack Bundle $20.09

Ark: Scorched Earth $6.99

Ark: Survival Evolved $17.49

Armello $7.99

Armello – Deluxe Bundle $17.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition $31.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold Edition $39.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Season Pass $23.99

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition $47.99

Atelier Arland Series Deluxe Pack $67.49

ATV Drift & Tricks Definitive Edition (VR) $4.99

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle $8.99

Battlefield 1 Premium Pass $11.99

Battlefield 1 Revolution $9.99

Battlefield 4 $4.99

Battlefield 4 Premium $9.99

Battlefield 4 Premium Edition $9.99

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition $6.24

Battlefield Hardline Premium $9.99

Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition $4.99

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition $9.99

Battlefield V $23.99

Battlefield World War Bundle $39.99

Beyond: Two Souls $10.49

BlazBlue: Central Fiction $23.99

Blood & Truth $31.99

Bloodborne $14.99

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle $24.49

Borderlands 2VR $24.99

Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition $17.99

Borderlands: the Handsome Collection $14.99

Bound $9.99

Bridge Constructor Portal $7.49

Burnout Paradise Remastered $4.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $49.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $29.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe $17.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe $54.99

Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition $29.99

Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $13.99

Carnival Games $15.99

Carnival Games VR $4.99

Chimparty $9.99

Citizens of Space $11.24

Conan Exiles $24.99

Conan Exiles – Complete Edition $52.49

Conan Exiles – Deluxe Edition $37.49

Conan Exiles – Year 1 DLC Bundle $20.99

Conan Exiles – Year 2 Season Pass $20.99

Creed: Rise to Glory (VR) $17.99

Danganronpa 1/2 Reload $19.99

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls $14.99

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $29.99

Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin $9.99

Dark Souls III $14.99

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition $21.24

Dark Souls III – Season Pass $12.49

Dark Souls Remastered $23.99

Darkest Dungeon $9.99

Darkest Dungeon: Crimson Edition $11.99

Darksiders III $35.99

Darksiders III Blades & Whips Edition $59.99

Darksiders III Deluxe Edition $47.99

Darkwood – Special Edition $12.59

Dead Cells $17.49

Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar $17.49

Dead or Alive 6 $47.99

Dead or Alive 6 Digital Deluxe Edition $63.99

Death Mark $24.99

Devil May Cry 5 $39.59

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition $46.19

Disgaea 1 Complete $29.99

Disgaea 5 Complete Bundle $19.99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance $11.99

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance Season Pass $7.99

Divinity original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition $35.99

Divinity: original Sin – Enhanced Edition $9.99

Dollhouse $27.99

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition $11.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition $37.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass $17.49

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition $43.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $14.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle $21.24

Driveclub $5.61

Driveclub – Bikes Standalone $11.99

Driveclub VR $7.49

Dying Light: the Following – Enhanced Edition $14.99

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires $29.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 $41.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 Digital Dx Edition $59.49

Dynasty Warriors 9: Season Pass $17.49

Dynasty Warriors 9: Season Pass 2 $35.99

Dynasty Warriors 9: Season Pass 3 $35.99

EA Sports 19 Bundle $29.99

EA Sports NHL 19 $9.59

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition $17.99

EA Sports UFC 3 Standard Edition $11.99

Enter the Gungeon $7.49

Eve: Valkyrie (VR) $14.99

Fade to Silence $37.49

Farming Simulator 19 $34.99

Farming Simulator 19 – Premium Edition $60.29

Farming Simulator 19 – Season Pass $34.99

Farpoint $9.99

Fe $4.99

FIFA 19 $14.99

FIFA 19 – NHL 19 Bundle $23.99

FIFA 19 Champions Edition $19.99

FIFA 19 Ultimate Edition $24.99

FIFA the Journey Bundle $27.99

Fishing Sim World: Lago Del Mundo $8.02

Fishing Sim World: Lake Dylan $7.03

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour $15.99

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass $32.24

Fishing Sim World: Quad Lake Pass $22.19

Frantics $7.99

Generation Zero $27.99

God Eater 2: Rage Burst $14.99

God Eater 3 $35.99

Grand Theft Auto Online Megalodon Shark Cash Card $84.99

Grand Theft Auto V $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition $14.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White Shark Card $28.79

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon Shark Card $57.59

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card $37.19

Grand Theft Auto: Starter Pack and Megalodon Shark Card Bundle $85.04

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 $15.99

Gun Club VR $14.99

Gundam Versus $14.99

Here They Lie $6.99

Hidden Agenda $4.99

Hitman 2 – Gold Edition $39.99

Hitman 2 – Standard Edition $23.99

Human Fall Flat $6.74

Infamous Second Son $14.99

Infamous: First Light $7.49

Infinite Minigolf (VR) $5.99

Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $29.99

Jump Force $29.99

Jump Force – Deluxe Edition $53.99

Jump Force – Ultimate Edition $59.99

Just Cause 3 $5.99

Just Cause 3 – XXL Edition $7.49

Just Cause 4 – Digital Deluxe Bundle $23.09

Just Cause 4 – Expansion Pass $20.09

Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition Bundle $29.69

Just Cause 4 – Standard Edition $19.79

Just Dance 2019 $19.99

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (VR) $8.99

Killing Floor 2 $9.89

Killing Floor: Incursion (VR) $9.99

Killzone: Shadow Fall $14.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $20.09

Knowledge Is Power $4.99

Knowledge Is Power: Decades $9.99

Kona $5.99

Kona VR Add-On $2.39

Kona VR Bundle $7.99

Lapis X Labyrinth $20.99

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $9.99

Lego Harry Potter Collection $9.99

Lego Jurassic World $9.99

Lego Marvel Avengers $9.99

Lego Marvel Avengers Deluxe Edition $14.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes $9.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 $9.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition $17.49

Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame $24.99

Lego Star Wars: the Force Awakens $9.99

Lego Star Wars: the Force Awakens Deluxe Edition $14.99

Lego the Incredibles $29.99

Life Is Strange 2 – Episode 1 $3.99

Life Is Strange 2 Complete Season $29.99

Life Is Strange Episode 2 $0.99

Life Is Strange Episode 3 $0.99

Life Is Strange Episode 4 $0.99

Life Is Strange Episode 5 $0.99

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season $5.09

Life Is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition $7.49

Little Dragons Café $23.99

LittleBigPlanet 3 $14.99

Lords of the Fallen $3.99

Lords of the Fallen Complete Edition $5.99

Lumines Remastered $8.99

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition $29.99

Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition $19.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition $9.99

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition $7.49

Mega Man Legacy Collection $7.49

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $17.99

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $11.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection $13.99

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 $27.99

Mega Man 11 $23.09

Metro 2033 Redux $4.99

Metro Exodus $35.99

Metro Exodus Gold Edition $50.99

Metro Redux $7.49

Metro: Last Light Redux $4.99

Middle of Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition $29.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition $9.99

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War $24.99

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $5.99

Monster Hunter: World $24.99

Moonlighter $9.99

Mortal Kombat 11 $44.99

Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition $84.99

Moss (VR) $20.99

Moss + Soundtrack $24.49

Mount & Blade: Warband $4.99

MudRunner – American Wilds Edition $13.59

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst $9.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 $29.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – Deluxe Edition $39.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy $34.99

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy $19.99

Naruto Shippuden: Uns4 Road to Boruto $24.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker $14.99

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition $22.49

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm $9.99

NBA 2K19 $25.79

NBA 2K19 + NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Bundle $34.39

NBA 2K19 15000 VC Pack $3.99

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition Bundle $42.99

NBA 2K19 35000 VC Pack $7.49

NBA 2K19 5000 VC Pack $1.69

NBA Live 19: the One Edition $14.99

Need for Speed Payback $9.99

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition $14.99

Need for Speed Ultimate Bundle $29.99

Nelke &the Legendary Alchemists $47.99

NHL 19 Legends Post $11.19

NHL 19 Ultimate Edition $12.79

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom $20.39

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Deluxe Edition $27.19

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – Season Pass $9.99

Nier: AuTomata Game of the Year Yorha Edition $26.79

One Piece Burning Blood $14.99

One Piece Burning Blood – Gold Edition $21.12

One Piece World Seeker $35.99

One Piece World Seeker – Deluxe Edition $62.99

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 $14.99

Outlast 2 $7.49

Outlast Trinity $11.79

Outlast: Bundle of Terror $7.24

Outward $25.99

Override: Mech City Brawl $8.99

Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass $4.49

Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition $11.99

Paladins Champions Pack $14.99

Paranormal Activity: the Lost Soul (VR) $14.99

Peggle 2 $5.99

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition $2.99

Persona 5 $13.99

Persona 5: Ultimate Edition $50.99

Pinball Fx3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 3 $4.99

Pinball Fx3 -Williams Pinball: Volume 4 $5.99

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition $1.24

Plants Vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition $0.99

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds $14.99

PlaystationVR Worlds $4.49

Prison Boss VR $9.99

Quantic Dream Collection $11.99

Ratchet & Clank $14.99

Raw Data VR $15.99

Real Farm $7.99

Red Dead Redemption 2 $38.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition $47.99

Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition $54.99

Resident Evil $7.99

Resident Evil 0 $7.99

Resident Evil 2 $35.99

Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition $41.99

Resident Evil 4 $7.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard $16.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition $29.99

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X (PS2) $7.49

Resident Evil Triple Pack $23.79

Resident Evil: Deluxe origins Bundle $19.99

Rez Infinite (VR) $14.99

Rigs Mechanized Combat League $6.99

Road Redemption $13.99

Saints Row Iv Re-Elected $4.99

Saints Row Re-Elected & Gat Out of Hell $7.49

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell $3.74

Salt and Sanctuary $8.99

School Girl/Zombie Hunter $11.99

Seven: Enhanced Edition $25.99

Shadow of the Colossus $12.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider $19.79

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Croft Edition $29.69

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Deluxe Edition $23.09

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Season Pass $14.99

Smite Ultimate God Pack $14.99

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Season Pass Edition $11.99

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $27.99

Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition $9.99

SoulCalibur VI $20.39

SoulCalibur VI Deluxe Edition $35.99

Space Hulk Tactics $9.99

Star Wars Battlefront II $7.49

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition $4.99

Star Wars Battlefront: Hoth Bundle $8.99

Statik (VR) $5.99

Steel Rats $9.99

Steel Rats Deluxe Edition $11.99

Subnautica $19.79

Super Mega Baseball 2 $14.99

Super Street: the Game $19.99

Superhot $12.49

Superhot Mind Is Software Bundle $23.99

SuperhotVR $17.49

Sword Art Online Re: Hollow Fragment $7.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet $11.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition $27.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization $14.99

Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition $21.24

Sword Art Online: Lost Song $14.99

Tacoma $5.99

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition $24.99

Team Sonic Racing $29.99

Tekken 7 $14.99

Tekken 7 – Rematch Edition $31.99

Tekken 7 – Ultimate Edition $39.99

Tetris Effect $24.79

That’s You! $3.99

The BioWare Bundle $17.99

The Caligula Effect: Overdose $34.99

The Disney Afternoon Collection $6.99

The Exorcist: Legion VR $3.49

The Exorcist: Legion VR – Complete Series $14.99

The Golf Club 2 $8.99

The Grand tour Game $11.24

The Hunter Call of the Wild $20.09

The Inpatient $9.99

The Jackbox Party Pack 5 $17.99

The King of Fighters Xiv Special Anniversary Edition $23.99

The Last Guardian $11.99

The Last of Us Remastered $14.99

The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince $13.99

The Long Dark $14.99

The Princess Guide $23.99

The Seven Deadly Sins $14.99

The Sims 4 $13.99

The Sims 4 Bundle – Get to Work, Dine Out, Cool Kitchen Stuff $24.99

The Sims 4 Bundle City Living $24.99

The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs $19.99

The Sims 4 City Living $19.99

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $17.49

The Sims 4 Dine Out $9.99

The Sims 4 Get to Work $19.99

The Sims 4 Parenthood $9.99

The Sims 4 Vampires $9.99

The Tom Clancy’s Franchise Bundle $39.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $11.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine $7.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition $14.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Expansion Pass $9.99

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Hearts of Stone $3.99

Thronebreaker: the Witcher Tales $14.99

Thumper (VR) $7.99

Time Machine VR $10.49

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition 1 $7.49

Tokyo Xanadu Ex+ $17.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Season Pass $15.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition $14.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition $35.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition $23.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $11.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition $34.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition $54.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division $9.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 $38.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 Gold Edition $59.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division 2 Ultimate Edition $71.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division Double Shot $49.99

Tom Clancy’s the Division Gold Edition $17.99

Train Sim World $20.09

Train Sim World Digital Deluxe $25.19

Train Sim World: Br Class 33 $14.39

Train Sim World: Db Br 155 $15.79

Train Sim World: Ruhr-Sieg Nord $14.99

Train Sim World: West Somerset Railway $12.49

Trials Rising $12.49

Trials Rising Gold Edition $19.99

Tumble VR $3.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $14.99

Uncharted the Nathan Drake Collection $14.99

Uncharted: the Lost Legacy $14.99

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] $19.99

Unravel Two $9.99

Unravel Yarny Bundle $11.99

Until Dawn $14.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood $7.49

Watch Dogs 2 $14.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition $17.49

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition $24.99

Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass $15.99

We Happy Few $29.99

Wizard of Legend $9.59

World War Z the Game $25.19

WWE 2K19 $14.99

WWE 2K19 Digital Deluxe Edition $22.49

Ys VIII – Lacrimosa of Dana – $29.99

Surely, there’s something on that list for you. Do you plan on picking anything up as part of the PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]