The Division 2‘s Update 1.10 is now available for owners of the game who have access to the Year 1 Pass. This is the update that kicks off the sequel’s first DLC episode, D.C. Outskirts: Expeditions, which brings with it the new Expeditions experience. The latest update won’t go live for everyone else until next week on July 30th, though it will be free of charge.

In addition to new missions, weapons, and more, Update 1.10 also introduces a bevy of tweaks and changes to the overall experience. Some of the more notable changes include those related to Skills and Skill Mods. As usual, there are more than a fair share of bug fixes as well. It is a hefty patch, too, coming in at a 9.6GB on the PlayStation 4 and weighing 8.7GB on the Xbox One.

For a full rundown of everything featured in The Division 2’s Update 1.10, be sure to check out the lengthy list of patch notes below:

New Main Mission: Manning National Zoo

Emeline Shaw, the leader of the Outcasts, has fallen back from her defeat on Roosevelt Island and barricaded herself deep in the Manning National Zoo. To get to her, you will need to fight through the blockades and the Outcasts who protect her to put an end to her violence. New Main Mission: Camp White Oak

The Black Tusks and their leader have set up a strategic position close to an estate nestled deep in the woodlands, and your assignment is to take them down and capture him in the new Camp White Oak mission. New Feature: Expeditions

Expeditions are free events that bring players to unexplored locations around D.C. to discover new narrative and gameplay opportunities. These sites offer unique challenges and lore not found anywhere else: new collectibles, treasure rooms, environmental puzzles, unique boss mechanics, and more await every Agent who embarks on our Expeditions! New Classified Assignment: Central Aquarium

New Classified Assignment: NSA Site B13 Shepherd Reward System – Call for Backup Added the ability to earn the “Shepherd” title by responding to call for backups and earning endorsements. An agent who received help will be able to endorse the helping agent. Raid Added Discovery Mode difficulty for the Operation Dark Hours raid.

Added Raid Completion Time to Clan Leaderboards. This leaderboard ranks clans based on how quickly they were able to complete the raid as a clan-only party. Exotics New Exotic: Diamondback Exotic Rifle Lever action rifle

5 round magazine

100 RPM

Talents: “Agonizing Bite” Diamondback randomly marks an enemy. Hitting that enemy consumes the mark, guaranteeing a critical hit with +20% total damage. A new random enemy is marked afterwards, and whenever you reload. “Deep Fangs” After hitting 5 marked enemies, gain +50% reload speed, +20% total damage and all shots fired are guaranteed critical hits for 10s. “Shedding Skin” While drawn, each time a round is loaded, gain +20% bonus armor for 3s. While holstered, each time you reload or cycle your current weapon, gain +8% bonus armor for 2s

New Exotic: BTSU Exotic Gloves Black Tusk gloves

Talents: “Elemental Gadgetry” Skills that apply status effects gain +50% status effect duration and +50% skill haste

“Energy Infusion” Whenever you apply a status effect, your gloves become infused with that for 60s. While infused, you gain +10% skill damage, +10% skill healing and repair and +10% skill duration for each Utility (yellow battery) on your gear.

“Charged Proxies” Whenever you throw a skill, 1.25s after landing, it creates an explosion applying the infused status effect to all enemies within 6m. Enemies affected by the infused status effect take 50% more damage from your skills.

Heroic Bosses now drop Exotics Only exotics that the player is qualified for. For world drop exotics it requires that the player has the drop previously For crafted exotics, it requires that the player has the blueprint Eagle Bearer remains exclusive to the Operation Dark Hours Raid The purpose of dropping these is to allow a chance to get GS 500 variants without upgrading, or get materials to upgrade other exotics These exotics can be team shared to other players.

Exotic items no longer have a random range on their damage/armor roll. All exotics are set to the previous highest possible value. This also affects existing exotic items. Weapons New Assault Rifle: Carbine 7 30 round mag

790 RPM

By default rolls with a new talent: “Overflowing” Every 3 reloads from empty increases your magazine capacity by 100%

New Light Machine Gun: Stoner LMG 580 RPM

200 Mag capacity

By default rolls with a new talent: “Overwhelm” Suppressing an enemy, that is not currently suppressed, grants +5% weapon damage for 10 seconds. Max stack is 5.

Increased the base damage of Shotguns in PvE. Weapon Mods Added Flashlight attachments for pistols Skills

Developer Comments: We took a hard look at the current meta. The builds that are fun, effective and popular. We knew that skill builds, while it being something people want to play with, was nowhere near competitive. We knew there was an explosives damage build that was on the fringe of popularity, but none that actually relied on really good skill mods driven by skill power. We analyzed the best damage builds and survivability builds out there and looked at their efficiency – how fast they kill, how fast they can clear content, how fast they can take down enemies – and mapped that to our skills. How much more power do skills need to get from 3K skill power (our current maximum requirement on skill power mods) to compensate for all the damage bonuses the player is “giving up” on gear to reach that skill power? Then we looked at each skill and what it should be good at (burst, sustain, single target damage, survivability etc) and went to work tuning the mods to make a skill build approach the efficiency of a “red” damage build or a “blue” tank build. To that effect, here are the current changes to skill mods power levels, and in some cases base numbers, on skills. Skill Haste

Cooldown Reduction has been replaced with skill haste. Skill haste works equivalent to speed. So 100% skill haste reduces cooldown by 50%, like a car speeding up by 100% getting to it’s destination in half the time. This means that the player can invest in more than 100% Haste and still get something back. It also means there’s a diminishing return to Skill Haste, as opposed to cooldown reduction where each point was actually worth more than the last one. This allows us to have a good amount of Skill Haste possible from gear, but even larger amounts granted by high skill power Skill Mods, granting skill builds more frequent access to their souped up skills. To that effect, these are the changes to Haste (formerly Cooldown Reduction) Removed the 90% Cooldown Reduction hard cap

Lowered the minimum Cooldown cap for all skills from 10 seconds to 3, except for the Chem Launcher which is now 8

Renamed all instances of Cooldown Reduction on existing gear to Skill Haste, with a 50% increase to their base values

Eg: +10% Cooldown Reduction will become +15% Skill Haste

Increased Surge talent Skill Haste bonus from +10% to +20%

Increased Alps Summit Armament 1-piece Skill Haste bonus from +10% to +20%

Increased China Light Industries Corporation 3-piece Skill Haste bonus from +10% to +30%

Increased Petrov Defense Group 3-piece Skill Haste bonus from +10% to +30%

Increased Tip of the Spear 3-piece Skill Haste bonus from +20% to +40% Specialization Skill Mods (granted from each spec tree) Removed all Skill Power requirements

Bonuses greatly improved to provide a strong initial boost to the skill platform Demolitionist Cyclone Magazine – Extra Mortar Ammo bonus increased from +1 to +3 SHD CPU V.2 – Damage increased from +7% to +100%

Survivalist Magnetic Disc – Skill Haste increased from +9.7% to +80% Larrea Tridenta Infusion – Healing bonus increased from +14.5% to +50%

Sharpshooter Graphene Battery – Duration increased from +14.5% to +80% Carbon Fiber Frame – Skill Haste increased from +9.7% to +80%

Gunner Microwave Amplifier – +30% Banshee Pulse Confuse Duration Directional Transmitter – +30% Banshee Pulse Cone Size

Skill Platform Changes Pulse Scanner Scanner Pulse will now begin its cooldown after a 3 second delay on activation, rather than at the end of the Pulse effect’s duration Lowered Scanner Pulse base radius from 52m to 50m Lowered Scanner Pulse cooldown from 90s to 40s

Remote Lowered Remote Pulse cooldown from 120s to 60s

Jammer Lowered Jammer Pulse cooldown from 120s to 90s

Turret Assault Increased Assault Turret base damage by 22.5% Increased Assault Turret base duration from 120s to 300s Lowered Assault Turret cooldown 120s to 60s

Incinerator Lowered Incinerator Turret base damage by 60% Increased Incinerator Turret base burn damage by 60% Lowered Incinerator Turret base burn duration from 5s to 4s Increased Incinerator Turret base duration from 120s to 300s Lowered Incinerator Turret cooldown from 120s to 90s

Sniper Increased Sniper Turret base ammo from 5 to 6 Lowered Sniper Turret cooldown from 240s to 60s

Artillery Lowered Artillery Turret cooldown from 240s to 60s

Increased Turret platform base health by 100% Hive Restorer Increased Restorer Hive base healing amount by 50% Increased Restorer Hive base health by 20% Lowered Restorer Hive cooldown from 240s to 90s

Stinger Stinger Hive damage is no longer affected by Explosive Damage modifiers Increased Stinger Hive base health by 50% Lowered Stinger Hive cooldown from 240s to 90s

Booster Increased Booster Hive base health by 33.3% Lowered Booster Hive cooldown from 240s to 90s

Chem Launcher Firestarter Increased Firestarter Chem Launcher base burn damage by 60% Lowered Firestarter Chem Launcher base burn duration from 5s to 4s

Riot Foam Increased Riot Foam Chem Launcher base radius from 1.5m to 3m

Firefly Blinder Lowered Blinder Firefly base blind duration from 8s to 6s

Burster Lowered base damage of Burster Firefly by 20% Lowered Burster Firefly cooldown from 90s to 60s

Demolisher Lowered base damage of Demolisher Firefly by 25% Lowered Demolisher Firefly cooldown from 90s to 60s

Seeker Mine Explosive Increased Explosive Seeker Mine base damage by 42.8%

Airburst Increased Airburst Seeker Mine base burn damage by 60% Lowered Airburst Seeker Mine base burn duration from 5s to 4s

Cluster Increased Cluster Seeker Mine base damage by 33.3% Increased Cluster Seeker Mine explosion radius from 3m to 4m Lowered Cluster Seeker Mine cooldown from 90s to 40s

Mender Increased Mender Seeker Mine base duration from 120s to 300s Lowered Mender Seeker Mine cooldown from 180s to 60s

Drone Striker Increased Striker Drone base damage by 7.1% Increased Striker Drone base duration from 120s to 300s Lowered Striker Drone cooldown from 180s to 60s Lowered Striker Drone base health by -20%

Defender Lowered damage reduction from 100% to 80% (20% in PvP) Increased Defender Drone base duration from 20s to 40s Increased Defender Drone base health by 100%

Bombardier Lowered Bombardier Drone cooldown from 120s to 60s Lowered Bombardier Drone base health by -46.6% Increased Bombardier Drone base bomb blast radius from 3 to 4 meters

Fixer Increased Fixer Drone base health by 60% Increased Fixer Drone base duration from 180s to 300s Lowered Fixer Drone cooldown from 180s to 60s

Tactician Increased Tactician Drone base duration from 180s to 300s Lowered Tactician Drone cooldown from 180s to 60s Lowered Tactician Drone base health by -73.3%

Ballistic Shield Ballistic Shield base health regeneration is now percentage based and scales with the total health of the shield 5% HP/s Holstered Regeneration 2.5% HP/s Active Regeneration

Bulwark Increased Bulwark Ballistic Shield base health by 33% Lowered Bulwark Shield cooldown from 240s to 40s

Crusader Lowered Crusader Shield cooldown from 240s to 40s

Deflector Lowered Deflector Ballistic Shield base health by 6.6% Lowered Deflector Shield cooldown from 240s to 40s

Skill Mod Changes All numbers based on maximum (3000 skill power) mod attribute rolls Hive Extra Payload – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Experimental Blend – Changed from flat value to percentage based increase of base Healing amount (+50%)

Experimental Blend – Stim Efficiency bonus increased from +20% to +50%

Experimental Blend – Buff Duration bonus increased from +20% to +50%

Nitroglycerin Mixture – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Nitroglycerin Mixture – Healing bonus +50% variant added

Cooling Vents – Skill Haste bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Internal Storage – Charges bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Swarm Control – Charges bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Radar Signal Antennas – Duration bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Network Firewall – Radius bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Network Firewall – Duration bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Steel Harness – Health bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Polycarbonate Wiring – Health bonus lowered from 60% to 50% Turret Magnetic Rail – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +150%

Lubrication Gel – Duration bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Lubrication Gel – Incinerator Turret Burn Strength +100% variant added

Cyclone Magazine – Extra Mortar Ammo +8 variant added

Cyclone Magazine – Extra Sniper Ammo +12 variant added

Spare Parts – Skill Haste bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Organic Circuits – Duration bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Ammo Box – Extra Sniper Ammo bonus increased from +3 to +12

Ammo Box – Extra Mortar Ammo bonus increased from +2 to +8

Ammo Box – Mortar Radius +50% variant added

SHD CPU V.2 – Damage +150% variant added

Multi-tool – Skill Haste bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Weather Coating – Health bonus lowered from +120% to +100%

Carbon Fiber Barrel – Health bonus lowered from +120% to +100% Pulse Nickel-Chromium Wire – Skill Haste bonus increased from +60% to +200%

Nickel-Chromium Wire – Remote Pulse Skill Haste +300% variant added

Silicon Carbide Coil – Charging Speed bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Exploded Blueprint – Skill Haste bonus increased from +60% to +200%

Heating Mantle – Charging Speed bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Distributed Architecture – Radius bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Super Glue Pulse – Radius bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Unstable Oscillator – Effect Duration bonus lowered from 55% to 50%

Atmospheric Analyzer – Effect Duration bonus lowered from 55% to 50% Seeker Mine Mini Electric Motor – Skill Haste bonus increased from +40% to 200%

Delivery System Upgrade – +100% Damage variant added

Ball Bearings – Damage bonus increased from +30% to 100%

Magnetic Disc – Skill Haste +200% variant added

Phosphorus Ingredient – Healing bonus increased from 60% to 100%

RDX Pellet Payload – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +100%

RDX Pellet Payload – Airburst Burn Strength +100% variant added

Larrea Tridenta Infusion – Healing +100% variant added

Brushless DC-motor – Health bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Sturdy Piston – Health bonus lowered from 60% to 50% Chem Launcher Piranha Solution – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Piranha Solution – Firestarter Burn Strength +100% variant added

Chromatics Training – Radius bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Slip Fit Tube – Skill Haste bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Cell Penetrating Peptide – Healing bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Hydrochloric Infusion – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Ultra-Thin Cartridges – Radius bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Liquid Nitrogen Cooling System – Skill Haste bonus increased from +30% to +100%

Pharmacokinetic Enhancer – Healing bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Imbued Metal String – Ensnare Health bonus lowered from +60% to +50%

Polypropylene Recipe – Ensnare Health bonus lowered from +60% to +50% Drone Graphene Battery – Duration +100% variant added

Electric Soldering Tool – Skill Haste bonus increased from +40% to +100%

Gimbal Vibration Damping – Health bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Blitzkrieg Blasting Powder – Striker Damage +600% variant added

Blitzkrieg Blasting Powder – Radius bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Freedom Package – Radius bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Carbon Fiber Frame – Skill Haste +100% variant added

Reinforced Rotor Blades – Health bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Terminal Ballistics – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +200%

Trauma Analyzer – Healing bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Trauma Analyzer – Deflector Duration +50% variant added

Gaffer Tape – Duration bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Hollow-point Bullets – Damage bonus increased from +30% to +200%

Micropulsing Stimuli – Healing bonus increased from +30% to +50%

Micropulsing Stimuli – Fixer Skill Haste +100% variant added Shield Adaptive Insulation Foam – Skill Haste bonus increased from 60% to 100%

Synthetic Mineral Frame – Skill Haste bonus increased from 60% to 100%

Titanium Reinforcement – Health bonus increased from +45% to +100%

Shape-memory Alloy – Deflected Damage bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Cementitious Material – Holstered Regeneration bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Weaved Aramid Fiber – Health bonus increased from +45% to +100%

Supramolecular Networks – Active Regeneration bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Liquid Metal Microdroplets – Holstered Regeneration bonus increased from +60% to +100%

Thermoresponsive Polymer – Deflected Damage bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Smart UHMWPE Lexicon – Active Regeneration bonus increased from +20% to +100%

Smart UHMWPE Lexicon – Ballistic Shield Health +100% variant added Firefly Alignment Valve – Damage +100% variant added

Tungsten Compound – Damage +100% variant added

Propantriol Adhesive – Skill Haste bonus increased from +40% to +200%

Microfiller Resin – Skill Haste bonus increased from +40% to +200%

Hardened Casing – Health bonus lowered from 60% to 50%

Tungsten Compound – Max Targets bonus increased from +3 to +5

Guiding System – Max Targets bonus increased from +3 to +5 Crafting Added a crafting bench upgrade in World Tier 5 that allows players to craft at Gear Score 500. The items crafted are gear score 500, there will be no random range in terms of gear score/power. The bench upgrade is given to players when they complete the “Enter WT5”-project (same as all the other bench upgrades in endgame, the upgrade will be available at the bench once the bench is upgraded to World Tier 5). Players already in WT5 will automatic get it as they log in, The upgrade requires 1 weapon and 1 gear piece of Gear Score 490+, and some of each Specialized (blue) material Crafted items can be used in recalibration, both as materials and to be improved

Deconstructing High-End gear now guarantees a brand material (increased from 50% drop chance). Named branded items also award the brand mat on deconstruction

Deconstructing gear set items awards 4 of each Specialized (blue) material

Added an opt-in perk for the player to share blueprints and materials between characters in endgame. Some Blueprints and mats are excluded to not break game logic/progression, such as the specific exotic materials. This perk can be crafted and the blueprint is available at Inaya, the Crafting vendor.

The blueprints awarded from control points, vendors and projects are merged into one pool of rewards. Players can get all these blueprints from all three sources. Once the pools has been exhausted, none of the sources will give more blueprints. Grenades Increased the radius of the Gunner’s Riot Foam Grenade from 2m to 3m Specializations Reduced the TAC-50 signature weapon’s damage per shot Talents Calculated Talent reduced to 20% from 10%. Now works off any kill from cover instead of weapon kills.</li> Vendors Cassie Now sells GS 500 items. She sells normal gear, some exotics and named weapons UI Improved player feedback when trying to pick up ammo with maximum signature weapon ammo

Inspecting a player now allows inspection of weapons, grenades and skills 3C Intercepted projectile by the deflector drone now do a % damage, rather than binary be dropped or not

Return player control quicker after dropping down

Reduced Depth of Field strength when aiming

Improved reload + interaction prioritization (if you hold down the interact, it will cancel the reload and start the interaction)

Improved player replication for players with widely different quality connections, should reduce inconsistent speedup/freezing of remote players Audio Slapback System enabled: The gunshot echo system that was featured briefly in the private beta prior to launch has been re-enabled Localization Improved Arabic voice-over localization

Added missing lore description for Dodge Citys Gunslinger Holster Bug Fixes Skills Cyclone Magazine +Extra Sniper Ammo variant added to all loot list quality tiers

Unstable Oscillator and Atmosperic Analyzer Pulse Mods now properly reference the correct Effect Duration platform modifier

Vac Pack and Guiding System Firefly mods now correctly increase Max Targets by the amount listed on the tooltip

Distributed Architecture and Super Glue Pulse mods no longer affect the radius/range of the Banshee Pulse

Explosive Seeker Mine radius now correctly says 5m in the Skills UI

Cluster Seeker Mine radius is now displayed in the Skills UI

Explosive and Cluster Seeker Mines now show the correct explosion radius before detonating

Incinerator Turret burn damage is now affected by all increases to Skill Damage from gear/talents

Firestarter Chem Launcher burn damage is now affected by all increases to Skill Damage from gear/talents

Firestarter Chem Launcher now correctly states that it inflicts fire damage.

Added missing Artillery Turret & Tactician Drone showcase videos.

Airburst burn damage is now affected by all increases to Skill Damage from gear/talents

Fixed an issue causing the Chem Launcher cooldown to reset when restocking ammo

Fixed an issue where the Turret skill could deploy inside a wall under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue causing the reviver hive to not revive players when thrown

Fixed skill mods requirement having an invisible decimal, resulting in incorrect power requirement information

Fixed the Banshee Pulse skill mod description to state that it applies Confusion status effect on affected target Conflict Fixed an AFK related exploit in the Conflict PvP mode

Fixed several locations on Conflict maps where players could ignore damage when behind cover Weapons & Gear Fixed an issue where the Sweet Dreams and Lullaby upgrade blueprints wouldn’t appear on the crafting vendor under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue where some Longe Range Pack “Sett” backpacks could roll with 0% weapon damage on Specialized (blue) quality

Fixed an issue where the opportunistic talent did not work in PvP.

Fixed an issue causing armor rolls below the minimum advertised when upgrading an exotic gear piece. Missions & Open World Fixed an issue causing players to become stuck during the “Reach the first hall” objective in the Air & Space museum mission

Fixed a loot exploit in the Invaded Capitol Hill stronghold

Fixed enemies becoming stuck in their spawn rooms in the “Museum Water Source” side mission

Fixed “Neutralize the hostile” objective not updating correctly in the “Agent Edwards Support” side mission

Fixed an issue where NPC’s from a Warhound Convoy could spawn in an inaccessible area

Fixed an inaccessible bounty location in the Judiciary Square zone

Fixed several areas where players could leave the playable map

Fixed several areas where players could fall through the world

Fixed several areas where players could vault into water. Don’t go swimming with all that gear, agents!

Fixed several areas with missing climb prompts

Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck in the open world

Fixed several areas where the players could become stuck in missions

Fixed several world objects with missing cover prompts Special Field Research Fixed Special Field Research objective “Complete 5 Public Executions with Marksman Rifle” not progressing under certain circumstances

Fixed the Specialization adventure progression circle to be consistent with other progression circles Commendations Fixed “Resource Distribution Merit” not progressing correctly

Fixed “Calibration Award” not unlocking not progressing correctly

Fixed “Prone Target Award” not progressing correctly. Loadouts Fixed an issue causing loadouts using the same skill to revert all affected loadouts to the same skill mod UI Fixed the Conflict UI being misaligned when using Dual Monitors and the Offset UI option NPC NPCs no longer double heal their armor

Players can now damage NPCs rappelling on ropes with explosives

Fixed an error during the calculation of weakpoint kill stats

Players can no longer easily pass through Black Tusk Warhounds

Control point officers no longer instantly revive players if the player has just used the Chem Launcher

Outcasts suicide rushers now blow themselves up closer to their target

Fixed abnormal NPC behaviour when suppressed outside of the players view Dark Zone Fixed an issue where agents at Dark Zone level 50 do not lose XP when killed as a rogue agent.

Fixed an issue where the Black Tusk medic’s drones would self-destruct in the Dark Zones

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to cut the rope at an extraction if the “Sleight of Hand” perk was active. Specialization Fixed an issue where killing wildlife would yield signature weapon ammo.

Fixed an issue where signature weapon ammo could drop mid-air Cosmetics Fixed a clipping issue with the Gunner Uniform when equipped on a female character Connectivity Fixed an issue relating to interacting with ECHO’s when in a group

Fixed several occurrences of Delta errors when interacting with world objects Performance Fixed performance drops when browsing player inventory on Xbox One

Fixed performance drops when opening the Ubisoft Club Challenge tab on PC

Fixed long loading times observed on the Episode 1 PTS. Audio Fixed an issue causing NPC weapon audio to be stuck in a loop under certain circumstances

Fixed an issue causing missing weapon audio when firing immediately after having switched from a grenade Other Fixed an issue causing older versions of the Tobii Eye Tracker to be unresponsive

Fixed an issue causing the “Aim at Gaze” option for the Tobii Eye Tracker to be inaccurate

Fixed an issue with the Motion Sickness mode causing the player’s FOV to change drastically when enabled

Fixed an issue where players incorrectly could vote kick a member during a boss fight in the Roosevelt Island stronghold on challenging difficulty

The Division 2 launched this past March for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Since then, Ubisoft Massive has continuously provided players with brand-new content via updates. It seems this has worked in the team’s favor, as the sequel recently hit a sales milestone that made it the United States’ best-selling game of the year so far.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums via MP1st]