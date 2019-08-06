Joining the PSN’s massive Summer Sale are a new batch of games available at a discounted rate. Most notably, the critically well-received A Plague Tale: Innocence is available for $39.99, a $10 savings off its usual price. Other recommended games as part of the sale are MudRunner and Vampyr, all three of which are published by Focus Home Interactive.

Here’s the full list of discounted PS4 games for the week of August 6, 2019. (Special thanks to ResetEra user Captain of Outer Space for compiling the list):

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $39.99 – 20% Off – Ends 8/20

AeternoBlade – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 8/14

Anima: Gate of Memories – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/19

Anima: Gate of Memories: The Nameless Chronicles – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 8/19

Anoxemia – $2.79 – 65% Off – Ends 8/19

The Aquatic Adventure of The Last Human – $3.74 – 75% Off – Ends 8/13

Black Paradox – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Blacksea Odyssey – $7.79 – 40% Off – Ends 8/13

Bleed: Deluxe Edition – $9.14 – 70% Off – Ends 8/13

Card Game Bundle Vol 1 – $13.19 – 45% Off – Ends 8/13

– Ends 8/13 Castles – $1.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/19

The Coma: Recut Deluxe Edition – $16.79 – 30% Off – Ends 8/13

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today – $7.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/19

Demon’s Crystals – $1.74 – 65% Off – Ends 8/19

Distrust – $7.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Fall of Light – $8.99 – 40% Off – Ends 8/13

Flutter Bombs – $7.49 – 25% Off – Ends 8/12

Freaky Awesome – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Frost – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Frost Deluxe Edition – $10.71 – 45% Off – Ends 8/13

Get Over Here – $2.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Ginger: Beyond the Crystal – $6.99 – 65% Off – Ends 8/19

Glass Masquerade – $5.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Gnomes Garden – $2.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/13

Golem Gates – $16.24 – 35% Off – Ends 8/13

HTR+ Slot Car Simulation – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Indie Darling Bundle Vol 3 – $12.89 – 70% Off – Ends 8/13

Knee Deep – $5.99 – 60% Off – Ends 8/20

Lovecraft's Untold Stories – $11.24 – 25% Off – Ends 8/19

Mars: Chaos Menace – $4.99 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Merge Games Mega Bundle – $21.19 – 60% Off – Ends 8/19

MudRunner – $8.74 – 75% Off – Ends 8/20

Nightmare Boy – $6.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/19

Quest of Dungeons – $4.49 – 50% Off – Ends 8/20

Riot: Civil Unrest – $11.99 – 40% Off – Ends 8/19

Sagebrush – $4.79 – 20% Off – Ends 8/20

Spectrum – $7.19 – 40% Off – Ends 8/13

Tower Defense Collection 7 in 1 – $11.99 – 70% Off – Ends 8/13

Vampyr – $14.99 – 75% Off – Ends 8/20

Vostok Inc – $6.74 – 55% Off – Ends 8/19

Way of the Passive Fist – $4.49 – 70% Off – Ends 8/20

Zenith – $6.99 – 65% Off – Ends 8/19

Do note that discounts listed in bold are for PS Plus members.

What do you make of these deals? Anything you plan on picking up? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Store]