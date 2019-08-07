Call of Duty Black Ops 4 Update 1.22 Adds New Content For All Modes

Attention! Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update 1.22 incoming! Hope you’re ready for zombies, because the Infected are swarming. Infected: Last Stand is bringing the sickness to multiplayer, while those heading into the battle royale will find quite a Pandemic in Blackout. Even Zombies has a new Duck and Cover Gauntlet.

Infected: Final Stand is now in Black Ops 4‘s featured playlist in multiplayer. The mode sees a team of survivors pitted against a team of zombies. The survivors only have one life, but can be revived when downed, and the zombies have a limited amount of lives. The goal of the survivors is to either eliminate all of the zombies or survive until the time runs out, and the goal of the zombies is to eliminate all of the survivors. Teams rotate every round, and the team who wins four rounds first will win the match.

A new limited time game mode, known as Pandemic, has been added into the Blackout mode. 80 players will drop into the map and face off against each other. When a player dies, they will be placed on the zombies team and tasked with eliminating other players. Zombies have two axes, run at an accelerated speed, jump higher, are immune to fall damage, can track footsteps, and can see enemy locations on the map.

For those who prefer the Zombies, the Alpha Omega map has a Duck and Cover Zombies Gauntlet. Players can earn some new Nebulium Plasma rewards and Calling Cards to show off their zombie killing skills, which will be rewarded at rounds 10, 20, and 30.

For the full list of what’s included with Update 1.22, have a look at the patch notes below:

ALL PLATFORMS

Multiplayer Infected: Final Stand added to Featured Playlists (PS4). Support added for M16 and Havelina AA50 weapons (PS4). Weapon tuning for S6 Stingray Operator Mod. Fix for Daemon 3XB Mastercraft leveling bug. Featured Playlist updates on all platforms.

Blackout Pandemic limited-time mode now live (PS4). Tactical Bike vehicle added to main map (PS4). Standard Alcatraz playlist replaces Alcatraz Horde (PS4). Added three Ray Gun MKII variants to Mystery Boxes. Wall buy weapons added to all Zombies-related locations. Added new Zombies-inspired Easter Eggs to both Blackout maps. Reduced the number of rockets required to destroy vehicles. Featured Playlist updates on all platforms.

Zombies “Duck and Cover” Gauntlet now live for “Alpha Omega” (PS4). M16 and Havelina AA50 weapons added to Mystery Box (PS4). Armory support added for M16, Havelina AA50, and new MKII Weapons (PS4). Significantly improved damage for Reaver C86, Argus, and Locus. Added Ray Gun MKII to the Mystery Box in “Blood of the Dead” and “Classified”. Added penetration to standard Ray Gun MKII blasts. Gameplay improvements and fixes for “Alpha Omega”, “Blood of the Dead”, Blood Wolf Bite, and Ballistic Knife.

Global 60 new Tiers of Contraband rewards (PS4). M16 and Havelina AA50 now available in Ultra Weapon Bribes and Reserves (PS4). Improved normal Contract reward rate.



PS4

BLACKOUT

Limited-Time Modes Pandemic New limited-time mode now live on PS4. Up to 80 players compete for survival. Once killed, players spawn in as a zombie. Zombies have super speed, can jump higher, track enemies, see pulses of survivors on the map, stay underwater longer, don’t take fall damage, and cannot heal. Zombies get two Hell’s Retriever axes per spawn, and restock upon getting a kill. Zombies respawn every 15 seconds. Win by being the last remaining survivors, or by wiping out all survivors as a member of the zombie horde. Alcatraz Portals Alcatraz Horde playlist replaced by standard Alcatraz playlist.

Vehicles Tactical Bike New motorcycle with sidecar now available on the main map. Supports one driver and one passenger in the sidecar.



MULTIPLAYER

Limited-Time Modes Infected: Final Stand New limited-time mode now live on PS4. Players start on designated teams of Survivors vs. Zombies and switch teams each round. Survivors have one life and can be revived. Zombies respawn using a limited pool of lives. Survivors chose from pre-set classes. Zombies are equipped with Bowie Knives and Combat Axes. Survivors win the round by surviving until the time limit, or by eliminating the Zombies team. Zombies win by eliminating all Survivors before the time limit. First team to win four rounds wins the match.

Weapons Added Create-a-Class support for M16 tactical rifle and Havelina AA50 sniper rifle.



ZOMBIES

Gauntlets “Duck and Cover” 30 rounds of new challenges with unique rules for each round. Players earn medals and tiered rewards for completing rounds 10, 20, and 30, as well as a cosmetic reward for completing round 30 without failing a round. Players are issued a Strike by failing a round, with the game ending after three Strikes.

Weapon Support Added M16 and Havelina AA50 to Mystery Boxes. Added Armory support for M16 and Havelina AA50. Added new MKII Weapon support.



GLOBAL

Black Market 60 new Tiers in the Operation Apocalypse Z: Survivors Contraband stream, including an Ultra Weapon Bribe, new Epic Outfits, Gestures, Reactive Camo, Jump Pack, Calling Cards, and more. M16 tactical rifle and Havelina AA50 sniper rifle now available in Ultra Weapon Bribes and Reserves.



PS4 and XBOX ONE

ZOMBIES

Weapons Ray Gun MKII Added the Ray Gun MKII to the Mystery Box in “Blood of the Dead” and “Classified”. Added penetration to standard Ray Gun MKII blasts. Reaver C86 Significantly increased damage. Addressed an issue where the Compact Scope reticle could appear missing. Argus Significantly increased damage. Locus Significantly increased damage. Ballistic Knife Fixed a crash that could occur when Pack-a-Punching the Ballistic Knife with Dual Wield and either Clan Tag or Kill Counter equipped.

Perks Blood Wolf Bite Addressed an issue where picking up ammo drops from Luna would reduce Shield weapon ammo to zero.

Miscellaneous “Alpha Omega” Addressed an issue where players could get stuck between A.D.A.M. and a wall. Addressed a rare progression break when a player disconnected while holding a Main Quest part. Addressed a visual issue with the Primis Richtofen character model. Closed an exploit where players were able to activate the generator event and leave the room before the doors dropped. Closed an exploit spot in the Green House Backyard area.

“Blood of the Dead” Addressed an issue where Hellhounds could flip upside down at the Docks. Closed an exploit where players could get under the floor using a Special Weapon.



MULTIPLAYER

Weapons S6 Stingray (Operator Mod) Reduced 2-hit kill range from 32 meters to 22 meters. Slightly reduced explosive damage. Slowed fire rate. Daemon 3XB (Mastercraft) “Imaginator” Mastercraft now levels up properly.

Featured Playlists (August 6-13) PS4 Infected: Final Stand Endurance Chaos Moshpit Barebones Moshpit Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit Bolt-Action Barebones Xbox One Chaos Domination Endurance Chaos Moshpit Barebones Moshpit Mercenary Deathmatch Moshpit Bolt-Action Barebones



BLACKOUT

Weapons Added Ray Gun MKII variants as potential drops in Mystery Boxes. Added wall buy weapons to Zombies-related locations in the main map. Reduced the number of rockets required to destroy the Helicopter to 1. Reduced the number of rockets required to destroy the Muscle Car to 1. Reduced the number of rockets required to destroy the Cargo Truck to 2.

Easter Eggs Added new Zombies-inspired Easter Eggs to discover in both maps. Happy hunting!

Featured Playlists (August 6-13) PS4 Pandemic Alcatraz Quads Duos Solo Xbox One Alcatraz Horde Hardcore Quads Quads Duos Solo



GLOBAL

Contracts Normal Contracts will now include at least one Contract with a Reserve Case reward in Multiplayer, World League, and Blackout each day, in addition to Hard Contracts that reward Reserve Cases.



PC

MULTIPLAYER

Featured Playlists (August 6-13) PC Quickplay Half-Off Heist Barebones Deathmatch Moshpit Endurance Chaos Moshpit



BLACKOUT

Featured Playlists (August 6-13) PC Quickplay Alcatraz Horde Hardcore Quads Solo



In other Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news, it was previously revealed that players would be able to take control of Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows in the game’s Blackout mode. It was also announced that the popular Black Ops III specialist, Reaper, would be returning in Black Ops 4‘s Operation Apocalypse Z DLC.

What do you think of all of the new content added with this update? Are you excited to try out the limited time Pandemic mode in Blackout? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: Treyarch Via: Reddit]