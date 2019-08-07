Cave Monsters’ Kickstarter project Lord Winklebottom Investigates raked in about £12,000 to support a detective title originally announced for the Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. The point-and-click adventure is now also set to arrive on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. It’s a good thing, too. Who wants to miss out on a game that will let you experience the wonders of being a giraffe detective?

Confused as to how this will all play out exactly? No worries. Check out the Lord Winklebottom Investigates announcement trailer from earlier in the year. The hippo with a bowler hat and teacup make it worth a watch:

As evidenced by the original announcement trailer, Lord Winklebottom Investigates brings a sense of humor to the typically serious nature of detective-centric works. Further cementing the game’s more intriguing qualities is a gorgeous hand-drawn art style that seems to perfectly capture the roaring 1920s setting.

Lord Winklebottom is a renowned detective who receives an invitation to an island. It doesn’t take long for the mystery to set in, as Lord Winklebottom quickly comes face-to-face with the most challenging case of his career. In the wake of a horrific murder, the giraffe detective and his companion Dr. Frumple must race against time to catch the killer of their beloved friend.

If this sounds like the perfect cross between Sherlock Holmes and the works of Agatha Christie, you’re right on the money. According to Charlotte Sutherland, Lord Winklebottom Investigates creator who formally worked at Sumo Digital on LittleBigPlanet 3, was heavily inspired by these works, in addition to the Paul Temple mysteries from writer Francis Durbridge. This caper obviously takes things in a different direction, considering that anthropomorphic animals serve as the narrative’s stars.

Apart from the 2020 launch window, details on Lord Winklebottom Investigates‘ release date remains under wraps.

[Source: Cave Monsters via Gamasutra]