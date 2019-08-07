DuckTales: (woo-oo!) Remastered will be leaving all digital stores starting on August 8, 2019. Capcom hasn’t specifically say why, but since DuckTales is a Disney property, it’s likely due to licensing.

DuckTales: Remastered will be on sale “for 75% off on most platforms,” which would make it $3.74. However, the PS3 version doesn’t seem to be included. You can still grab it on that platform through the PlayStation Store for $14.99. DuckTales: Remastered will be pulled specifically from the PlayStation Store on August 9, at 8AM PDT.

Players who have previously purchased the game digitally will still be able to re-download the title, even after August 8th. This will also not impact those who have physical copies of DuckTales: Remastered. Only those who wish to purchase after the game has been delisted will be affected.

DuckTales: Remastered is an HD remake of the original DuckTales, which released for the NES is 1989. The remaster came to the PS3 and other consoles in 2013, although it never made its way past that generation to modern systems. The gameplay is a 2.5D platformer. It received generally positive reviews.

One of the downsides of digital entertainment is the fact that you don’t really own what you buy. Digital media can eventually be pulled from storefronts due to the expiration of licences or other issues that result in not being able to purchase the item, which is a huge blow to video game preservation. Games that are based on other properties are notorious for being pulled from digital storefronts. Some examples include The Amazing Spider-Man games, LEGO The Lord of the Rings, and a wide variety of Activision-published games like Deadpool, Ghostbusters, and Marvel Ultimate Alliance.

Although, digital game removal is not exclusive to film and comics. Music can impact whether a game remains available for download, too, as evidenced by Guitar Hero Live and the closure of Guitar Hero TV. We’ve also seen the departure of DLC songs from these games from digital stores.

You don’t have much time left to download DuckTales: Remastered, so grab it while you can.

[Source: Capcom]