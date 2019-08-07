A recent delay may have pushed the title back a little further than initially planned, Shenmue III remains on track to arrive in November. That said, those who plan to purchase the upcoming release still have a chance to preorder ahead of launch and receive the bonus rewards. With just a few months to go before launch, developer Ys Net has lifted the veil on what exactly fans in North America should expect to receive as preorder bonus content.

Participating retailers in North America will offer the following contents as preorder bonuses for Shenmue III:

Snake Power: Three bottles of ‘Snake Power’ elixir to replenish energy during battle.

Playing Tokens: 5,000 playing tokens for the in-game gambling area.

“Blazing Kick” Advanced Training Scroll: Unlocks the advanced ability of the “Blazing Kick” to better challenge Ryo’s foes.

Toy Capsule: Set of 24 tickets to exchange for in-game capsule toys.

Certain retailers will have exclusive preorder bonuses on offer in addition to those listed above. Amazon’s preorder bonus includes the Kenpogi Training Wear DLC, proving players with “original training gear based on actual Chinese Kung Fu wear.” At Best Buy, the preorder reward consists of an illustrated Limited Edition Steelbook, with portraits of Shenmue III’s Ryo and Shenhua on the cover. Finally, at GameStop (EB Games in Canada), fans can get a hold of the Dragon/Phoenix Mirror Medallion, an “exquisitely-crafted physical item” inspired by the franchise’s Dragon and Phoenix mirrors.

Get a look at all of the preorder items in the image gallery below:

The Shenmue 3 Preorder Bonuses for North America Have Been Revealed

Last month, Kickstarter backers revealed correspondence with Ys Net that confirmed backers of the Shenmue III campaign will not receive any of the preorder bonuses. The same goes for content featured in the Deluxe Edition, such as the game’s Season Pass.

Shenmue III will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4 and PC later this year on November 19th.

[Source: Deep Silver via Gematsu]

