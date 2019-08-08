Are you a fan of Days Gone? Bend Studio’s Freaker-killing, post-apocalyptic adventure game is now the second best-selling game of 2019 in the UK so far.

The announcement comes from GfK Entertainment, revealing the top three best-selling games in Europe for the first half of 2019 (ending on July 31, 2019). It’s worth noting that the chart only covers physical sales, not digital, and is based off of the individual sales figures from each respective country. In the UK, Days Gone takes second, right above Tom Clancy’s: The Division 2 and just under FIFA 19, which (no surprise) claimed the number one spot. In other European countries, the game has seen success too. Days Gone was the third best-selling game of 2019 so far in Austria, Portugal, Sweden, and Switzerland.

In other Days Gone news, the game has received plenty of updates which have fixed many of its bugs, and added a ton of new content into the game, including survival mode and the previously announced weekly challenges. The most recent weekly challenge, titled “Dead Don’t Ride,” tasked players with driving a golf cart around the map in some sort of post-apocalyptic taxi service, picking up survivors and dropping them off at various locations on the map to earn a high score. Who knows what the next challenge will bring, but if it’s anything like the last few, it should add some interesting twists to the traditional gameplay.

Are you surprised to see that Days Gone has reached the number two spot on the UK list for best selling games of 2019 so far? What did you expect to see chart for the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! If you haven’t had a chance to pick up Days Gone yet, you can purchase the game on Amazon. Still on the fence and wondering if the game’s even any good? Well check out our review of Days Gone to see what we loved about it.

