As most will have learned by now, Ubisoft did announce the return of Sam Fisher during E3 2019. To the dismay of many a fan, his return won’t feature in a new Splinter Cell entry, however. Rather, the character will be part of Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad, a turn-based tactics title coming to mobile devices. While this may not please fans of the stealth franchise, it could very well mark a step in the right direction. According to Ubisoft CEO, Yves Guillemot, the publisher is slowly working to bring the brand back.

In an interview with Chinese gaming publication Gamersky, Guillemot addressed the future of Splinter Cell. Right now, the publisher isn’t ready to unveil anything concrete. Yet, the CEO’s words suggest, at the very least, a revival will eventually be on the cards. Guillemot shared the following with Gamersky,

On Splinter Cell there will be some new type of experiences, but more on different devices. So we are working a little bit on the brand today to come back at one point. We can’t say when, because, as you know, it takes time. But each time we have to find the right experience to come back big.

This correlates with what Guillemot and other Ubisoft leads have noted in the past about Splinter Cell. Late last year, the company’s CCO, Serge Hascoet, said reviving the series was a “question of means.” Essentially, it comes down to a resource problem. A few months ago, Guillemot added that fan pressure represented another key factor for the franchise’s sidelining. With all of the above in mind, who knows when Ubisoft will finally “find the right experience.”

Before Splinter Cell makes its eventual triumphant return, another smaller project may arrive first. Allegedly, Ubisoft is teaming with Facebook to develop Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell projects for the Oculus. At the time of writing, neither Facebook nor Ubisoft have confirmed that such a deal took place.

[Source: Gamersky via Game Rant]