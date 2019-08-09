Want to test the possible skill tree builds for Borderlands 3‘s Vault Hunters ahead of launch? Gearbox has you covered. On the game’s official website, fully interactive skill trees for all four of the Vault Hunters are live. Each character has their own dedicated page with the interactive skill tree featured on it. Participants will have a total of 48 skill points to allocate for each Vault Hunter in these virtual skill trees.

Full interactive skill trees for all 4 Vault Hunters are now available on https://t.co/7iButjlNLL! Hit the share button below each skill tree builder to proudly display your builds! #LetsMakeSomeMayhem Start building! ➜ https://t.co/XeEv25WeO0 pic.twitter.com/sj1WTDUkIN — Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) August 8, 2019

For the most part, skill trees for Borderlands 3 look somewhat similar to those in Borderlands 2. There are a couple of big differences that fans may notice, however. Instead of just one action skill, each Vault Hunter in the third mainline entry will have a total of three action skills for players to choose from. As such, every action skill for every character will come equipped with its very own skill tree. In addition, the three separate skill trees have three passive abilities.

Ahead of the Borderlands 2 release in September 2012, Gearbox Software launched a similar interactive experience for fans. At the very least, it’s a good way of allowing players to get ahead of the curve, and make decisions about the kind of build they want for their first run through the game. Once someone finishes experimenting with their preferred character build, they can share their results online via Facebook and Twitter posts.

Gearbox’s Borderlands 3 will launch next month for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on September 13th. Currently, the title has three different special editions available to preorder online and at various brick and mortar retailers.

[Source: Borderlands 3 on Twitter]