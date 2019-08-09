The latest Days Gone patch is live and it includes the game’s seventh free DLC challenge known as Infested. The challenge will pit you against an endless horde of Freakers, but will also include score-based mechanics for you to enjoy. Infested will task you with burning Freaker Nests to increase your score, as well as other secondary objectives for an added challenge. You can download the free content right now.

In the new challenge, you’re able to pick up oxygen tanks to throw them in specific areas to cause high damage. Players are also advised to be aware of Infested’s sub-objectives, as they can be stacked when going for completion.

Patch 1.31 will also feature a number of fixes, which can be found below:

Days Gone Update Patch Notes

Weekly DLC Challenges “Infested” launches as our next free DLC challenge! It’s you VS. an endless Horde of Freakers with a twist! Burn the Freaker Nests to create a zone that increases your score when taking out Freakers. Stay in the zone to complete sub-objectives and unlock another patch. ( Unlocks today! ) You can pick up Oxygen tanks and throw them in strategic locations for maximum damage and points Pay close attention to the Sub-Objectives, they can overlap and be achieved at the same time. Challenge 8 – Will be unlocked on August 16th A reminder that all the challenges we release are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely. General Fixes Enemies appearing on the mini-map in Survival Mode has been removed as intended when activating R3. Inverted bike controls should remain the same after the player dies or reloads their save Subtitles should appear properly in all Challenge Modes The “Joker” ring will now pick up plants while sliding Various streaming optimizations



Challenge 8 will arrive to PS4s on August 16th, following Sony Bend’s weekly schedule.

Days Gone has enjoyed great success in the UK, as it has become the second best-selling game of 2019 game in that territory, just behind FIFA 19. And although review scores for Sony Bend’s open world adventure were split, we thoroughly enjoyed it here. The game also performed well in other territories like Japan, where it outsold games like God of War, Detroit: Become Human, and The Last Guardian.

It even did well in the United States, earning the number two spot on the NPD group’s April 2019 report.

Because of its success, we likely haven’t seen the last of the Days Gone universe. While a sequel hasn’t been confirmed, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony Bend was already cranking out ideas for a followup.

Are you still enjoying Days Gone? Do you plan on playing the game’s Infested challenge? Let us know!

[Source: Reddit]