Older games soared to the top of the list of most downloaded PS4 games in July 2019. That sort of makes sense, since July was a slow period for new game releases. It also helps that several sales ran on the PlayStation Store during that month, making those older games seem more appealing.

July’s top PS4 downloads included Grand Theft Auto V, but also featured older games like Rainbow Six: Siege and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2. Even Battlefield 4 managed to take the number 13 spot for the month. The king of the July, though, was Minecraft, which isn’t a huge surprise considering it’s the best-selling game of all time.

Here’s the full list of July’s top PS4 downloads:

Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition Grand Theft Auto V Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Star Wars Battlefront II Marvel’s Spider-Man EA Sports UFC 3 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Rocket League PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds MLB The Show 19 Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 4 Devil May Cry HD Collection FIFA 19 Destiny 2 DayZ The Sims 4 Gang Beasts Red Dead Redemption 2

Some notable games did make their debut in July. Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Wolfenstien: Cyberpilot, and Dragon Quest Builders 2 all showed up, but none of those even cracked the top 20.

We also got a look at the most downloaded PSVR games for July, which you can check out below:

Beat Saber Superhot VR Vacation Simulator Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Job Simulator Blood and Truth PlayStation VR Worlds Arizona Sunshine Astro Bot Rescue Mission Drunkn Bar Fight

July also brought us Final Fantasy XIV expansion Shadowbringers. Despite its praise, it didn’t crack the top 10 DLC and Expansions list for the month.

What do you make of July’s top PS4 downloads? See any surprises? Share your thoughts with us below!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]