No Man’s Sky Beyond will launch next week and come jam packed with three core features. One involves expanded online functionality. Another will see the title finally receive VR support. The third feature has remained a secret for the last several months, but Creative Director Sean Murray has let the cat out of the bag. Interestingly, the mystery addition serves as multiple features wrapped into one. When Beyond launches in the next few days, players will be able to ride creatures, milk them, farm, and more.

That’s right, soon No Man’s Sky will give fans the option to have more fun with aliens than usual. Murray explained as much in an interview with Game Informer, saying these components have been on the community’s wishlist for some time. “The third component is really about pleasing a lot of the community,” Murray said. “We’re adding creature riding, creature farming, creature milking, and you can tame creatures.”

Creature-related content is just a portion of what Hello Games produced based on the community’s wishes. In Beyond, players should also expect to run into NPCs roaming various planets. “Deeper missions” will launch with this update as well, according to Game Informer. In addition, new alien languages and races are set to debut.

During the interview, Murray offered a few more details about No Man’s Sky’s online components. For one, anywhere between 16 to 32 players will feature in the game at once, though this number will vary by platform. The Creative Director additionally expanded on how the recently announced Nexus social hub will function. Apparently, players will find the Nexus, represented as a massive ship, comparable to the Tower in Destiny. Murray noted the following,

You can just summon [the Nexus] at any time. You fly into this huge ship in space. And if other people are there, no matter where they are in the universe, then you’ll see them… everything takes on much more meaning, and you can do multiplayer missions together, and create fire teams and meet random strangers.

In addition to all of the above, Beyond will introduce improvements to base-building in No Man’s Sky. Players will have the tools to create even larger, more industrial bases, thanks to the likes of generators, mining extractors, and solar panels. Because of these new components, Murray explained, base-building can support “logic and electricity.”

Apparently, the team at Hello Games has already put it to the test, creating a version of Rocket League that functions in multiplayer. Murray continued, “if you build something like that, then you can share it online… You can go to a board and you can see featured bases, things that people have made, almost like browsing in LittleBigPlanet.”

The Beyond update will go live across all platforms on August 14th.

[Source: Game Informer]