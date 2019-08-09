The meteoric success of FromSoftware’s Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice can simply not be understated. Sales during its launch window even managed to topple those of Dark Souls III. In taking the most recent data into consideration, it appears Sekiro’s success won’t be winding down anytime soon. According to news from FromSoftware’s parent company, Kadokawa, the title has sold 3.8 million units worldwide since its March 2019 launch.

Niko Partners Senior Analyst, Daniel Ahmad, shared the news on Twitter, which comes by way of a Kadokawa image. The 3.8 million units sold figure represents Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s worldwide sales as of June 30th. Check out Ahmad’s post in the tweet linked below:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice total sell in has reached 3.8 million as of June 30th 2019. pic.twitter.com/sg7CJI8jEE — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 9, 2019

At this rate, Sekiro could very well be on pace to at least sell as well as Dark Souls III. At launch, Sekiro moved 1.4 million units compared to the 1.2 million the last Dark Souls title shifted in the same period.

As of June 2019, sales for the Dark Souls series had eclipsed approximately 25 million units worldwide. According to Ahmad, the franchise sat at around 10 million copies sold prior to Dark Souls III‘s March 2016 launch. Deductive reasoning suggests the latter release may now account for an estimated 15 million of those sales. However, there currently exists no word on an exact figure, especially when taking the May 2018 release of Dark Souls Remastered into consideration.

For now, there’s no telling when or if FromSoftware will develop a sequel to Sekiro. Presently, it appears the company has its hands full with producing its collaborative effort, Elden Ring, with fantasy writer, George R.R. Martin. Thus far, only a cinematic trailer has been released, though more news is bound to come out of gamescom 2019.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter via DSOGaming]