Activision Blizzard’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Coddy Johnson, has said that the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will come with the largest post-launch content pipeline in franchise history.

Speaking to investors during a recent earnings call, Johnson also teased “a number of surprises” and said that Modern Warfare will be “breathtaking” in terms of visuals and performance.

Built on a engine with a step change in visual, audio and game play fidelity, Modern Warfare is breathtaking. There is just no other word for it. It includes a great campaign set in the current data we think stands apart from anything else in the industry and we’re thrilled about existing fans and new players. Last week, multiplayer revealed between 36 of the world’s most prolific streamers play against one another under one roof, held the number one spot on the industry’s top gaming platform and the response from fans has been the strongest we’ve seen in years and fans will get the first taste of the action in our multiplayer open beta in September. We have a number of surprises in store after that including the largest post-launch content pipeline in franchise history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will release on October 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC complete with cross-play. A beta is scheduled to take place in September.

