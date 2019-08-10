Daisuke Ishiwatari, General Director of the Guilty Gear franchise, has said that the upcoming title will be a “complete reconstruction” of the franchise that welcomes new and existing players.

Ishiwatari penned a lengthy letter to fans, stating that the recently revealed title will neither be an “evolution” of the series nor will it seek a return to its roots. An excerpt reads:

What we’re pursuing is a brand new experience for Guilty Gear. To achieve that goal, we’ve disassembled the current franchise into fragments and sifted out the pieces that make it unique and charismatic, using those pieces to have a complete reconstruction of the franchise. What we’re undertaking is a full-frontal confrontation with the essence of the fighting game genre – a tremendous challenge for Guilty Gear. It is a high-risk move on our part. However, we have an accumulation of the plentiful resources and experience, a clear vision of our ideals, and the excitement towards a future of a new possibility. Although we do not know what this path awaits us ahead, we as a development team look forward to the future of this never-ending pursuit. In the process of this journey, we hope that we will be able to share the excitement and joy we’ve encountered with all of you. ‘Game is a bridge that connects people.’ Some may comment that this statement is an exaggeration, but I firmly believe in it as I continue to develop games.

The upcoming Guilty Gear will be playable at the ArcRevo World Tour Final 2019. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Arc System Works]