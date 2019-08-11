Devespresso Games and Digerati have confirmed that the sequel to Korean survival horror game, The Coma: Cutting Class, will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Titled The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters, the game will support English, Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and Ukrainian.

Players will step into the shoes of Mina Park, who wakes up in her school at night to find that she’s being chased by someone that looks like her teacher. Mina has to venture away from Sehwa High and seek refuge in a nearby district in order to survive. However, her journey won’t be easy.

A list of features is as follows:

A Relentless killer

Fear Dark Song’s relentless pursuit to kill you, now with an all-new AI. Survival Crafting

Craft items to prepare for critical life-or-death situations or risk permanent injury. Explore

Explore the nightmarish district that surrounds Sehwa High and discover its dark secrets. Scavenge

Search for resources and tools to survive deadly encounters and afflictions and to progress into unexplored areas. Hide

Hide to avoid detection and certain death. Pass challenges to conceal your location. Hand-Illustrated Graphics

Featuring vibrant, hand-illustrated graphics and Korean manhwa-style visuals.

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters will be playable at PAX West 2019 as part of the Indie MegaBooth lineup. The booth will be located on the 4th floor in the Main Expo Hall.

A release date has yet to be announced but we’ll keep our readers posted. In the meantime, check out a new trailer below.