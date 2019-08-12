This past Sunday, Amazon launched a buy one, get one for 50% off sale on a range of video games. It’s a limited-time offer that, at the time of writing, does not have a concrete end date. Those interested in taking advantage of the deal may want to act fast.

A wide range of titles are featured in the Amazon offer, including older games, such as God of War, and new releases like Mortal Kombat 11. Consumers can even take advantage of the deal with titles that have yet to be released–FromSoftware’s Elden Ring and Wreckfest from THQ Nordic are two examples of games you can preorder with this promotion.

The buy one, get one for half-price deal only applies to titles directly sold by Amazon, so games from third-party sellers are automatically excluded. While the list of games included in the deal may be relatively small, the prices may very well make up for that shortcoming. For example, even titles that are on sale are a part of the offer. This includes Days Gone ($37.99), Devil May Cry 5 ($39.99), and World War Z ($32.99).

For a list of games available to PlayStation 4 players in Amazon’s latest BOGO offer, check out the list below:

Agents of Mayhem – $6.99

Anthem – $16.99

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition – $19.99

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $39.82

Batman: Arkham Knight – $14.99

Biomutant – $59.99

Bloodborne – $18.99

Catherine: Full Body Premium Edition – $79.99

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles – $41.86

Concrete Genie – $29.99

Control – $59.99

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy – $28.46

Crash Team Racing – Nitro Fueled – $39.99

Days Gone – $37.99

Devil May Cry 5 – $39.99

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $19.93

Dishonored 2 – $19.99

DOOM – $14.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $29.83

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $59.99

Digimon Survive – $59.99

Elden Ring – $59.99

Far Cry 5 – $49.99

Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition – $79.99

Final Fantasy XV – $19.99

God of War – $28.40

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $29.99

Hello Neighbor – $19.93

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition – $36.99

LEGO Worlds – $15.99

Madden NFL 20 Superstar Edition – $79.99

MediEvil – $29.99

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – $19.93

Mortal Kombat 11 – $48.99

NBA 2K19 – $19.99

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – $59.99

PLAYERUNKNOWN’s Battlegrounds – $14.95

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 – $49.97

PSVR – Aim Controller Firewall Zero Hour Bundle – $78.97

PSVR – Blood and Truth – $39.99

PSVR – Creed: Rise to Glory – $19.99

PSVR – Everybody’s Golf – $29.88

Resident Evil 2 – $37.99

Rocket League Collector’s Edition – $24.99

Samurai Shodown – $49.94

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice – $47.49

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Limited Steelbook Edition) – $39.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Croft Steelbook Edition) – $59.94

Subnautica – $28.99

Tales of Arise – $59.99

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut – $39.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – $39.99

The Last of Us Remastered – $19.93

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $38.73

Warhammer: Chaosbane – $48.49

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Deluxe Edition – $48.49

WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition – $89.99

World War Z – $32.99

Wreckfest – $33.99

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $49.99

Again, Amazon’s dedicated page for the sale doesn’t feature a date for when this limited-time offer will end, so it’s probably best to make a move as soon as possible.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.