Biomutant’s $400 Special Edition Includes a Hulking Diorama

THQ Nordic is showing off yet another pricey special edition for an upcoming title. This time, Experiment 101’s Biomutant takes center stage with two different offerings for collectors. One is a typically priced $110 Collector’s Edition. Meanwhile, the Atomic Edition, which features a large diorama, will cost consumers $399.99.

Biomutant’s Collector’s Edition will pack in the following items:

  • A copy of Biomutant
  • Game hero figurine
  • Artwork on fabric A1 size
  • Soundtrack
  • Premium box

You can get a look at everything that will be included in the image below:

The RPG’s Atomic Edition includes quite a few more items, though the main attraction is the highly detailed and quite large diorama. You can see a list of the Atomic Edition’s contents below:

  • A copy of Biomutant
  • SteelBook
  • High Detail Diorama – 60-centimeters / 23-inches long, 25-centimeters / 10-inches width, 30-centimeters / 12-inches height
  • T-Shirt in L / XL
  • Oversized mousepad 80-centimeters / 31-inches x 35-centimeters / 14-inches
  • Artwork on fabric A1 size
  • Soundtrack
  • Premium box

For a closer look, check out the following image:

Interestingly, the open-world RPG still lacks a solid release date. Yet, both of the above special editions are currently available for preorder on the game’s official website and at a few different retailers.

In Biomutant, players will be dropped into a post-apocalyptic world full of turmoil, due to a plague destroying the environment. Even the Tree of Life is suffering. It’s the players job to determine the world’s fate. Nestled within the doom and gloom adventure is a vibrant combat system inspired by martial arts.

The announcement of Biomutant’s expensive collector’s packaging comes on the heels of a similarly priced special edition being unveiled for the Destroy All Humans! remake. It, too, will launch with two special editions. One costs $400, while the cheaper option is priced at $150. Its more expensive edition also includes an impressive statue.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]