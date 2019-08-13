In early 2018, developer 11 Bit Studios answered the cries of many a console gamer, promising Frostpunk would eventually appear on consoles. The studio has most assuredly kept that promise, as the survival game is now confirmed to arrive on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as Frostpunk: Console Edition on October 11, 2019.

To further celebrate this joyous announcement, 11 Bit Studios unleashed a brand-new trailer for the title’s impending console version, complete with an aptly chosen Johnny Cash track. Check it out in the video below:

Those who pick up Frostpunk: Console Edition should expect to receive every piece of content currently available for the PC version. For example, free updates such as The Fall of Winterhome scenario will appear. Additionally, the title’s extra customization options, balance improvements, and difficulty settings will all be included. Content updates that 11 Bit Studios has planned for Frostpunk’s future will also eventually arrive on consoles. However, the developer has yet to reveal whether future updates will launch simultaneously on all platforms.

Frostpunk takes survival strategy titles to a new level with its city-building, society-simulating qualities. Players are presented with one key task–survive. The extreme circumstances under which Frostpunk is set makes such a task exceedingly difficult, though. For one, the game’s backdrop is that of a post-apocalyptic and frozen wasteland, one wherein every second, every single action matters. And make no mistake, every decision does indeed matter, especially since players serve as the ruler of Earth’s last standing bit of civilization.

In addition to Frostpunk, 11 Bit Studios is best known for developing This War of Mine, another survival-based experienced. Unlike Frostpunk, This War of Mine takes inspiration from historical events not too far removed from present-day, as the Siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian conflict of the 1990s serves as its primary source of influence.

[Source: 11 Bit Studios]