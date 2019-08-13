After its announcement during a Sony State of Play livestream, many were wondering when they’d get to see footage of Predator: Hunting Grounds. Since its reveal, not much else has been shown, but that will change thanks to Geoff Keighley’s gamescom Opening Night Live event. That’s right, the world premiere Predator: Hunting Grounds gameplay reveal will take place on Monday, August 19, at 2pm EDT.

You can take a look at Geoff Keighley’s tweet below:

More @gamescom news: Don’t miss world premiere gameplay footage from @illFonic‘s @Predator: Hunting Grounds for @PlayStation 4 during Opening Night Live next Monday at 8 pm CEST, 2 pm ET, 11am PT. Streaming live around the world at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/sLuPWMFw7R — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 13, 2019

Predator: Hunting Grounds is Illfonic’s latest project and is labeled as an asymmetrical multiplayer action game, very much in the same vein as Evolve or Friday the 13th. In it, you either play as members of an elite military squad or the Predator, with the goal of taking one another out. Depending on which side you’re on, you’ll have specific abilities and gadgets at your disposal to help you achieve victory.

It is supposed to launch sometime in 2020, although a specific release date has not been given. Perhaps Predator: Hunting Grounds’ showing during gamescom Opening Night Live might give us a more concrete release window.

Based on its marketing, it doesn’t seem like Predator: Hunting Grounds will feature anything resembling a single-player campaign mode, which might be upsetting to some. With the success of multiplayer games these days, it’s not surprising to see some companies lean away from single player adventures entirely.

Interestingly, Predator: Hunting Grounds may not be the only Predator game in the works. Shortly after the reveal of Hunting Grounds, a trophy list for Predator VR was spotted online, pointing to the existence of an entirely separate Predator game. This second Predator game has not been officially revealed yet, despite the trophy list leaking.

[Source: Twitter]