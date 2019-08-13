The colorful, yet desperate, world of Concrete Genie will soon come to life exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Not too longer thereafter, fans will be able to explore the title in another medium. Dark Horse Books and Pixelopus have announced that The Art of Concrete Genie is currently in the works. The 160-page art book will be released later this year on December 10th, a couple of months after the game’s October launch. Preorders for the hardcover version of The Art of Concrete Genie, which will cost $29.99, are already live on Amazon. A digital version on Kindle is priced at $17.99.

Thus far, Dark Horse has only shown off the art book’s cover. Check it out below:

According to the listing on Amazon, Concrete Genie’s many characters and monsters will be further explored in the art book. Special attention will also be paid to the game’s stunning “living paint” mechanics and the lore that drives the town of Denska. In addition, The Art of Concrete Genie will offer an exclusive look into behind-the-scenes aspects of the title’s lengthy development cycle.

Concrete Genie follows a young boy named Ash, whose hometown of Denska is in turmoil following an environmental disaster. The whole town is in disarray, with citizens leaving in droves in search of a better place to settle. As such, Denska’s fate lies in Ash’s very artistic hands. Through the power of art, driven by unexplained magical means, Ash alone can save the town and restore it to its former glory.

Pixelopus’ Concrete Genie is slated to launch exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on October 8th for $29.99. A Digital Deluxe Edition of the game will release the same day for $39.99. This edition will feature a PS4 Dynamic Theme, digital soundtrack digital art book, and more.

[Source: Dark Horse Books]