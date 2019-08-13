A few pieces of information have surfaced pointing to the possibility of something the PlayStation community has wanted for quite some time. Apparently, according to some rumor posted on 4chan, there will be a State of Play event on November 1, 2019 that will reveal the release date for The Last of Us Part II. Supposedly, it might be targeting a May 2020 launch window now. The rest of the video’s lineup is apparently going to feature a Death Stranding launch trailer and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order footage.

These are bold claims from a user claiming to be an inside source at Sony. The person allegedly “leaked” information found in an email containing the company’s plans for the next State of Play event. The email is said to have possibly come from a former senior marketing manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This rumored State of Play video will only focus on the three aforementioned games, but we will supposedly get word that Ghost of Tsushima‘s development is coming along nicely. An excerpt from the post on the anonymous site read, “It seems that the development of the game is proceeding in a more than favorable manner within the SP studios, but that it has also encountered considerable delays at the same time, mainly due to greater work on the technical side.”

It also referred to the possible planning of a PlayStation Meeting 2020. Although the exact details of the event were not disclosed, invitations to major publishers have supposedly been sent out, including Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA. The meeting will apparently mirror the event from 2013, during which Sony revealed the PS4. This PlayStation Meeting 2020 is supposed to take place on February 12, 2020 and might show off the PS5. The “leak” ended by stating Sony is working on a PSVR 2, which will be presented “before the start of fiscal year 2021.”

There’s a lot to unpack with the claims, as they seem to be a wishlist of several topics we’ve been waiting to hear more about. Surely, The Last of Us Part II is wrapping up development, so getting a release date before the end of 2019 does not seem unreasonable. Likewise, we haven’t gotten a State of Play event since May 2019, so it seems likely that we’d get at least one more before the end of the year. The claims about a new PlayStation Meeting also seem like a common sense claim, as that is how Sony approached things last generation.

However, these rumors are just that: rumors. Nothing has been officially confirmed by Sony/

What do you think of these rumors? Let us know your thoughts!

[Source: via NeoGAF, GamesRadar]