The original gangster himself, Ice-T, is set to appear in Borderlands 3. The rapper turned actor already wears many hats, but now he’ll take on the world of Borderlands as a ship’s navigation AI known as Balex. It’s unsurprisingly a bit more complex than that, though.

When players meet Ice-T’s character in Borderlands 3, he will have already experienced quite the adventure on his own. Once an AI in different ship, Balex lost a battle to another combat ship’s AI. Somehow, that AI was able to boot Balex from the system and place him in a teddy bear. Now, he functions as the navigation system for the Family Jewel, a ship the Vault Hunter will use to help uncover fragments of a missing Vault Key.

Ice-T’s most notable work on film is his nearly 20-year stint on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, where he plays Odafin Tutuola. Yet, this Borderlands 3 isn’t his first rodeo when it comes to doing voice over for games. In Gears of War 3, he voiced Griffin. Before that, Ice lent his talent to other titles, such as Def Jam Fight for NY and GTA: San Andreas, the latter of which saw him playing Madd Dogg and a radio personality.

When he’s not acting or making music, people can catch Ice-T on Twitter giving life advice and game and film opinions. In recent years, he’s also become a favorite Twitter personality. No one survives a good Ice-T clapback.

Gearbox will launch the long-awaited Borderlands 3 in a few weeks on September 13th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. Preorders for the game and its three special editions are currently live online and at various brick and mortar retails stores.

[Source: Gearbox Software via PC Gamer]