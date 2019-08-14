A new Metro game is indeed in the works, following the success of Metro Exodus. Like the other games in the series, it will be developed by 4A Games, as confirmed during a THQ Nordic investors presentation. Not much else was revealed about the project other than its existence. Considering the timeline and how long it takes for games to be developed, we likely won’t see the new title until the next console generation.

A Twitter user by the name of DarkDetectiveNL relayed the information following the investor meeting, though it did not come up in the official report. Check it out below:

Volition’s new Saints Row game is “well into development” and 4A Games is indeed working on the next Metro game, Wingefors said during the investor presentation. — Nathan (@DarkDetectiveNL) August 14, 2019

Earlier in 2019, we got word that 4A Games was working on an unannounced AAA THQ Nordic project. Could that project be this new Metro game? Or does the studio have two games in development? 4A Games is no stranger to working on multiple projects at once, much like what the studio was doing in 2016 with Metro Exodus and Arktika.1. We’ll have to wait and see, since it’s currently unclear.

The studio’s last release, Metro Exodus, performed quite well, so it’s no surprise to learn we’ll be getting another entry in that series. It was the biggest launch in THQ Nordic’s history, earning the publisher millions in revenue and positive critical reception. We enjoyed it as well, praising its open level designs and interesting story.

There are many directions 4A Games could take with the next installment. The new Metro game could be even bigger in terms of its level layout, much like many AAA games do these days. Or, it could scale back and return to a more linear level design.

What would you like to see from a new Metro game? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter]