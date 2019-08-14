Jehanne Rousseau, the CEO of Spiders, is a fan of BioWare RPGs. So much so that she wants the company’s upcoming game, GreedFall, to fill the void left by the Mass Effect studio. And it certainly looks the part, with many aspects of it mirroring Dragon Age, Mass Effect, and other beloved BioWare franchises.

Rousseau acknowledged that her studio could not fully replicate what BioWare once did, but hopes to at least scratch the itch left by the famous company. She explained:

We are creating them now not to replace [BioWare] but to fill the void in some ways. We can’t really compare. We don’t have the same size teams and budget, but we really try to continue creating games we love. We hope that players will like it and that players that enjoyed playing story-driven RPGs like the games from BioWare will enjoy playing GreedFall.

GreedFall certainly wears its inspirations on its sleeve. One of its defining characteristics is the way it allows you to talk to other characters to develop relationships with them. You can use your charisma to avoid combat situations, as well as recruit other NPCs to join you as companions.

We recently learned that GreedFall will include multiple endings and will take around 30 hours to complete. Its endings will be influenced based on choices made in-game, much like a BioWare RPG. GreedFall will lean heavily into player choice, giving you the freedom to play how you want.

During our preview of it, Spiders showed off a mix of the game’s combat, as well as character interaction, which seems to be influenced heavily by Dragon Age. Based on what was shown, GreedFall seems promising.

After BioWare’s stumble with Anthem, many have been dying to play an RPG reminiscent of Mass Effect or Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Will GreedFall scratch that itch? Time will tell.

You won’t have to wait long to play, as GreedFall will release on September 10, 2019 for PS4. You can preorder it from Amazon here.

What do you think of GreedFall? Is it one you’re excited for? Let us know!

[Source: Escapist]

This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.