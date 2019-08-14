After months of teasing in financial calls, Electronic Arts finally lifted the hood on the new Need for Speed. On November 8th, EA and developer Ghost Games will launch Need for Speed Heat worldwide on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Origin Access Premier members can gain access to the latest racer a few days early on November 5th.

In announcing the news, EA launched a nearly two-minute trailer for fans to sink their teeth into. Check it out in the video linked below:

The Need for Speed subreddit featured even more details about the upcoming new entry. Need for Speed Heat’s setting takes place in Palm City, where during the day races in the Speedhunter Showdown can earn drivers quite the payday. When the sun sets, however, the heat, as it were, dramatically increases. Sure, the Palm City Police Department patrols during daylight hours, but night patrols are described as having a “more casual presence.” At night, a task force comes out to play, breaking as many rules as the racers they hunt down. This nighttime task force works under the guidance of Lt. Mercer, who will apparently play a major role in the events of NFS Heat.

Taking all of this into consideration, players must choose whether they want to take to the streets of Palm City during daylight hours or after darkness falls. Choosing either of the two is as simple as slipping into a garage and opting to venture out in the light of day or cover of darkness.

Customization will remain at the heart of the experience in Need for Speed Heat. For now, Ghost Games isn’t divulging much, though players will earn customization rewards by completing various events. The developer post on Reddit offers the following example: “[Say] you spot a street race on your map and notice it has a new performance part up for grabs. Win the race, win the part. Speed cards from NFS Payback are gone.”

More customization details will emerge at gamescom next week. In addition, Ghost Games will show off gameplay, the cops, events, the garage, and more during Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live show on August 19th.

