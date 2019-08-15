As we approach the release of Borderlands 3, many tidbits of information have popped up that give us a better idea of what to expect when we get our hands on it. One of the new improvements to Borderlands 3 has to do with its mission variety, which will apparently lean away from the traditional fetch quests we’ve grown used to from the series. This will apparently keep the game fresh and spice things up while you run through its roughly 35-hour campaign. Even the game’s mission designers were tired of fetch quests, which impacted the way they approached level mission design with this entry.

Danny Homan, a co-writer at Gearbox, shed more light on what to expect from Borderlands 3’s missions:

Our mission designers are quite insane. They are very creative individuals. We work really closely with mission designers and they like to experiment, and they like to take old concepts and make them fresh with new context. New ways to play with old mechanics. There are some really clever, weird missions that result from that. There are missions in Borderlands 3 that are really weird takes on “What is a mission?”

And Sam Winkler, another co-writer, added:

There’s nobody more frustrated with repetitive fetch quests than the mission designers and they’re constantly one-upping themselves as to what can be accomplished in the looter shooter genre. Not all the game’s humor starts as something we write on the page. Sometimes mission designers will come pitch “How would this craziness fit in the universe? I want to make this happen.” And we’re like, “Yes, we’re going to help you with that.”

Since it was confirmed that Borderlands 3 would also see the return of old characters, the possibilities are nearly endless. We also recently found out that rapper/actor Ice-T would be making an appearance in-game, so that is sure to spice things up even more.

Borderlands 3 is scheduled to release for PS4 on September 13, 2019. Are you pleased with the game’s focus on more interesting mission designs? Let us know your thoughts!

