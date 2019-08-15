It’s no surprise that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will appear on the Geoff Keighley-hosted pre-show for gamescom 2019, gamescom: Opening Night Live. Interestingly, it seems Activision and Infinity Ward will have more than just a new trailer to show off to the masses. According to Keighley, the publisher intends to showcase new footage and make a “special announcement” of some sort. What that means specifically remains to be seen.

Recently, Activision opened the flood gates, announcing several details about Modern Warfare’s online component. This information included tidbits on killstreaks, cross-play, and the beta scheduled to launch in September. As such, it’s hard to guess at what the Opening Night Live content could have to offer. However, gameplay from the story campaign could very well be what’s on the docket for the pre-show.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live won’t only host Activision’s upcoming shooter on its stage. More than 15 other publishers are slated to appear, as well. Kojima will show off something new about Death Stranding. Need for Speed Heat gameplay is set to debut. THQ Nordic will also take part in some capacity. Given the publisher’s beefy gamescom plans, anything is game on the THQ Nordic front.

Opening Night Live will begin streaming live around the world on August 19th. Gamescom proper will kick off the next day on August 20th. The wait for Modern Warfare isn’t much longer, either. Call of Duty’s latest entry is slated to hit store shelves on October 25th.

