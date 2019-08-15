Bethesda has made good on their promise, and its classic DOOM games can now be played without a Bethesda.net login.

Old school DOOM fans were elated when Bethesda announced at QuakeCon 2019 the first three original DOOM games were now available for PlayStation 4 (and other consoles). Their excitement quickly soured when they discovered the games required a Bethesda.net login to access some features or even the whole game itself.

Even worse, if the connection to the Bethesda account was lost, players would have a disconnect notification warning at best or get kicked entirely at worst. Suffice to say, players were an unhappy lot.

As of August 15, 2019, their woes are over as Bethesda has sent out a glorious patch for DOOM and DOOM II.

We’ve deployed a patch for the re-releases of DOOM and DOOM II, which now adds an option to skip the Bethesda net login requirement and removes the disconnect notification during gameplay. pic.twitter.com/KtlbRvmRyJ — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 15, 2019

However, please note that this is a temporary Band-Aid for the problem.

We are working on a more permanent fix to further reduce the visibility of the optional login. We do not have an estimated release just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we can. Thank you for your feedback! — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 15, 2019

But whenever this permanent fix releases into the wild, we will let you know! In the meantime, enjoy your hassle-free offline romps through hell.

DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Have you tried the classic DOOM titles? Let us know what you think of them in the comments!

[Source: Bethesda Twitter]