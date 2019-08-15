Gamescom Award Nominees Led by an Upcoming PlayStation Exclusive

The gamescom award nominees have been officially revealed, with many upcoming games getting some well-deserved recognition. Of the nominees, PlayStation’s very own Concrete Genie, features four spots on the list, qualifying for Best Action Adventure Game, Best Family Game, Most Original Game, and Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game.

After getting our hands on Concrete Genie this summer, its one that absolutely looks promising.

Concrete Genie will make its way to PS4 systems on October 8, 2019 at the budget price of $29.99 (or $39.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition). You can preorder from Amazon right now.

You can check out the full list of gamescom Award Nominees below:

Best Action Adventure Game

Blacksad: Under the Skin, astragon Entertainment

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

Best Action Game

Borderlands 3, 2K

DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany

Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix

Best Family Game

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo

Best Racing Game

Grid, Koch Media

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Need for Speed Heat, Electronic Arts

Best Role Playing Game

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild, Nintendo

Wasteland 3, Koch Media

Best Simulation Game

Barotrauma, Daedalic Entertainment

NBA 2K20, 2K

Planet Zoo, Frontier

Best Sports Game

EA SPORTS FIFA 20, Electronic Arts

eFootball PES 2020, Konami

Roller Champions, Ubisoft

Best Strategy Game

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, Microsoft

Desperados III, THQ Nordic

Foundation, Polymorph Games

Most Original Game

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Felix The Reaper, Daedalic Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox One Game

Bleeding Edge, Microsoft

Borderlands 3, 2K

Gears 5, Microsoft

Best Nintendo Switch Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3, Nintendo

Pokémon Schwert und Pokémon Schild,Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Nintendo

Best Sony PlayStation 4 Game

Concrete Genie, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Dreams, Sony Interactive Entertainment

Final Fantasy VII Remake, Square Enix

Best Mobile Game

Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Mobile Edition, HandyGames

Hot Wheels Infinite Loop, Mattel

Lock’s Quest, HandyGames

Best PC Game

Borderlands 3, 2K

DOOM Eternal, ZeniMax Germany

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ubisoft

[Source: Hollywood Reporter]

