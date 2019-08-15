It looks like the figures in McFarlane Toys’ Mortal Kombat line of figurines will launch earlier than expected. At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, McFarlane unveiled Scorpion and Sub-Zero figures, which were set to release this October. However, preorders for both Scorpion and Sub-Zero have gone live on Amazon, with a September 27, 2019 release date attached. As such, pricing details are also now available. Each of the figures will sell for $19.99, according to their Amazon listings.

In addition, concrete information concerning the items has emerged. The Sub-Zero figure, which depicts his default costume in MK11, stands seven inches tall, and features a total of 22 moving parts. He’ll come packaged with two ice axes and a frozen head complete with a spine. The latter accessory is no doubt for recreating the character’s infamous Spine-Rip Fatality. A Mortal Kombat-themed window box will house the collectible.

Scorpion’s figure puts him in his default Mortal Kombat 11 attire, as well. The figurine stands seven inches in height, with 22 movable parts. Accessories for Scorpion include two of his ninja swords and a kunai spear. Interestingly, the listing on Amazon notes this figure’s mask “will be interchangeable with all upcoming variant Scorpion figures.” Thus, it appears McFarlane Toys does indeed have plans to expand its Mortal Kombat collection even further.

For a closer look at McFarlane Toys’ Sub-Zero figurine, check out the image gallery below, courtesy of The Toyark. (Unfortunately, similarly professional photos of the Scorpion figure are not yet available):

McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat 11 Figures Are Up for Preorder Online WATCH GALLERY

At present, there are no details on how else McFarlane will take advantage of the Mortal Kombat license. However, during SDCC 2019, Todd McFarlane himself said he’d love to produce Fatality figures. According to him, it would work best with interchangeable parts. Instead of a character releasing with weapon accessories, there would be exchangeable body parts showcasing the effects of gruesome Fatalities. McFarlane may have to butter up to Warner Bros. and NetherRealm to get the idea greenlit, however.

[Source via The Toyark]

